Restriction orders extended for Hoads Wood and Eastchurch

The Environment Agency has obtained a six month extension for the restriction orders in place at illegal waste sites at Hoads Wood and Eastchurch in Kent.

This means anyone entering the land without reasonable excuse or written permission from the Environment Agency will be committing a criminal offence, as will anyone who tampers with the lock or notice.

The Environment Agency has also been granted a ‘warrant’ for access to Hoads Wood for the company who will be contracted to clear the waste from the site. This is part of the preparation work for the clearance of Hoads Wood.