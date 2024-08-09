Resumption of ceasefire negotiations: Foreign Secretary statement

Statement by the Foreign Secretary on Qatar, Egypt and US calling for an immediate resumption of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said:

The UK welcomes the tireless efforts of our partners in Qatar, Egypt and the United States, and fully endorses their joint statement calling for the immediate resumption of ceasefire negotiations and a hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

This government has prioritised working to end this conflict and secure the safe release of hostages, in co-ordination with international partners, since day one.

We agree with our partners: there can be no more delays, the fighting must stop now, and all hostages still cruelly detained by Hamas must be released. We also need to see the urgent delivery of unfettered aid into Gaza.

A deal is on the table, and it is in the long-term interests of the Israelis, Palestinians and all relevant parties to agree to it urgently and bring this devastating conflict to an end.

We also cannot risk an escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanese Hizballah. UN Security Council Resolution 1701 must be implemented in full.