Retail sales slump continues into January

Year-on-year retail sales volumes fell at a faster pace in January, extending the sector’s downturn into a fourth consecutive month. That’s according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.

Retailers expect annual sales to fall again in February, at a broadly similar rate.

Key findings included:

Year-on-year retail sales volumes fell at a faster pace in January (weighted balance of -24% from -15% in December). Sales are expected to decline at a broadly similar rate next month (-26%).

Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI, said:

“The retail sector saw a further deepening of the recent sales downturn in January. Retailers cited weak demand and downbeat sentiment as continuing strains on business conditions. “The combination of a faster fall in retail sales volumes and firm declines in wholesale and motor trades resulted in the total distribution sector seeing the sharpest annual sales drop in a year. Looking ahead, retailers, wholesalers, and motor traders expect the sales slump to continue into next month. “With recent growth figures showing the urgent need to inject momentum into the economy, the government should look at policy levers that would help shore up confidence across key sectors, including retail. As firms brace for an April costs hike due Budget measures coming into force, it is crucial to press ahead with reforms to the unfair business rates system and deliver much-needed flexibility to the Apprenticeship Levy.”

