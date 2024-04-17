BCS
|Printable version
Return, restart, or pivot into tech – BCS event for people looking to (re)enter the tech workforce
A special event to help anyone interested in a career in tech is being held in central London by BCS Women - part of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.
‘Return, restart, or pivot into tech’ will include a panel discussions and networking event with opportunities to talk to employers, trainers and recruiters - and hear from those who’ve made the transition.
Andrea Palmer FBCS Chair of BCS Women explains: “The aim of this event is to help people on their journey into the rapidly changing tech sector - whether they are new to the industry, returning to the workforce or restarting their career.
BCS analysis of the ONS IT labour market data showed there were a potential 756,000 workers missing from the IT industry. BCS produces four reports from the ONS data on IT work in the UK, covering age, gender, disability and ethnicity – and found each of these groups to be underrepresented in the work force. The data shows that there are 756,000 people that could be making IT good for society – and who could be adding much needed diversity (and diversity of thought) to IT teams. If gender representation in IT were equal to the workforce 'norm' there would be an additional 527,000 women IT specialists in the UK.
“Having a diverse workforce leads to greater staff retention and increased innovation. Diversity in tech is vital and the industry is striving to make this happen. BCS Women is aiming to address the skills shortage by bringing together organisations, recruiters, bootcamp trainers and people who have gone through short programmes and found roles in tech.”
Help to access career in tech
The event is an opportunity for people at a pivot point in their career to discuss how they can access a career in tech - whatever stage they are at. The session will enable them to talk to people who can offer support and help them to access a career in tech including employers, training providers and recruiters. It’s a chance to share experiences, discuss the challenges they face and talk about strategies for success – covering everything from navigating your way into tech to honing essential skills employers are looking for to create a more diverse workplace’.
The event will also highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Original article link: https://www.bcs.org/articles-opinion-and-research/return-restart-or-pivot-into-tech-bcs-event-for-people-looking-to-re-enter-the-tech-workforce/
Latest News from
BCS
Kate camera controversy shows need for ‘Guaranteed originals’, says expert13/03/2024 09:15:00
The controversy with Kate Middleton’s photo editing shows the need for watermarking original images to build public trust, says a leading academic.
Pre-election Budget 202407/03/2024 15:10:00
Investment in AI and other tech across the NHS and police will save 'millions of hours' Chancellor claims.
Elon Musk is ‘wrong’ that no jobs will be needed in the future – says poll of tech experts29/02/2024 13:20:00
Elon Musk’s claim that AI will make all human jobs irrelevant should not be taken seriously, according to a survey of tech experts.
Women are applying for Computing degrees in record numbers and slowly narrowing the diversity gap, new data shows22/02/2024 09:15:00
The number of young women in the UK applying to start computing degrees in 2024 has risen by 10% on last year, according to new research. In total there were 18,880 applications from UK 18-year-old women to study Computing at university this year, up from 17,140 in 2023.
Living with AI and emerging technologies: Meeting ethical challenges through professional standards16/02/2024 10:10:00
Introduction – AI brings new ethical challenges and the need for professional registration
To prevent ‘AI’s Post Office’, experts should be licensed and able to blow the whistle on bosses - says professional body15/02/2024 14:10:00
Every UK technologist working in a high-stakes AI role should be licensed and meet independent ethical standards, according to the professional body for computing.
Nearly 90,000 disabled people are 'missing' from tech industry, says professional body02/02/2024 09:10:00
There are 88,000 people with hidden and visible disabilities' missing' from the tech workforce, according to the latest analysis from BCS.
‘Computer is always right law’ must be urgently reviewed to stop another Post Office scandal, says professional body16/01/2024 14:10:00
The law assuming reliability of computer evidence – and under which sub-postmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office – must be reviewed to avoid future miscarriages of justice, according to the professional body for IT.