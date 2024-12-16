Review of Electricity Market Arrangements - Autumnn Review - DESNZ

The purpose of this publication is to provide an update on policy development within the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) Programme and DESNZ's vision of electricity market reform sits alongside the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.

The Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA) Autumn Update 2024 outlines the UK's strategic reforms to its electricity market, aiming to achieve a decarbonised, secure, and cost-effective energy system by the 2030s. This document provides a comprehensive overview of the proposed reforms, their integration with existing policies, and the roadmap for implementation.

Background

The REMA initiative addresses the evolving challenges of the UK's electricity sector, including the integration of renewable energy sources, the need for system flexibility, and the transition from unabated gas to low carbon alternatives. The Autumn Update builds upon previous consultations and aligns with the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, reinforcing the government's commitment to a sustainable energy future.

Progress to Date

Since the initial REMA consultation, significant strides have been made in policy development and stakeholder engagement. The government has conducted extensive analyses of market design options, assessed the implications of various reforms, and engaged with industry stakeholders to gather insights and feedback. This collaborative approach ensures that the proposed reforms are robust, practical, and aligned with the needs of the energy sector.

Integration with the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan

The REMA proposals are designed to complement the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, which sets ambitious targets for renewable energy deployment and carbon reduction. By aligning REMA reforms with this action plan, the government aims to create a cohesive strategy that accelerates the transition to a low-carbon energy system while ensuring reliability and affordability for consumers.

Summary of REMA Proposals

Wholesale Market Reform Zonal Pricing Design: The introduction of zonal pricing aims to reflect the varying costs of electricity generation and transmission across different regions. This approach enhances price signals, encouraging efficient generation and consumption patterns that align with regional capabilities and constraints.

Reformed National Pricing Design: Adjustments to the national pricing framework are proposed to better accommodate the increasing share of renewable energy sources. These reforms focus on improving market responsiveness and ensuring that pricing mechanisms accurately reflect the dynamics of supply and demand.

Network Charging Reforms: Revisions to network charging arrangements are intended to allocate costs more equitably among users, promoting efficient use of the grid and supporting the integration of distributed energy resources.

Balancing and Operability Enhancements: Incremental reforms to balancing arrangements and operability measures aim to maintain system stability amid the growing penetration of variable renewable energy sources. Legacy and Transitional Arrangements Scheme-by-Scheme Analysis: A thorough evaluation of existing schemes, such as the Contracts for Difference (CfD) and the Capacity Market, has been conducted to assess their effectiveness and alignment with future market objectives.

Functional and Financial Impacts: The analysis identifies potential functional overlaps and financial implications of legacy schemes, informing decisions on modifications or phase-outs to ensure coherence with new market arrangements. Reforming the Contracts for Difference (CfD) Scheme Investment Continuity: The CfD scheme will be refined to continue attracting low-cost investments in renewable energy, ensuring a steady pipeline of projects that contribute to decarbonisation goals.

System Efficiency and Location Incentives: Reforms will introduce incentives for projects that enhance system efficiency and are optimally located, reducing transmission constraints and associated costs.

Operational Incentives: Adjustments to the CfD scheme will encourage generators to operate in ways that support system stability and flexibility, aligning generation patterns with demand and grid conditions. Transitioning from Unabated Gas to Low-Carbon Flexibility Security of Supply: Strategies are outlined to ensure a reliable electricity supply during the transition from unabated gas to low-carbon alternatives, including the development of flexible generation and storage solutions.

Low-Carbon Flexibility: The focus is on accelerating the deployment of low-carbon flexible resources, such as battery storage and demand-side response, to replace the flexibility traditionally provided by gas-fired generation.

Next Steps

The government plans to continue stakeholder engagement, refine policy proposals, and conduct detailed impact assessments. A timeline for implementation will be established, with milestones to monitor progress and ensure that reforms are delivered effectively. The REMA programme will also coordinate with other energy policies to maintain a unified approach to the UK's energy transition.