Revised Totality guideline published
The Council has revised the Totality guideline, following consultation.
The Totality guideline sets out the principles for courts to follow when sentencing an offender for more than one offence, or where the offender is already serving a sentence.
Changes in the revised guideline, which will come into force on 1 July 2023, include:
- giving greater prominence to guidance on how the courts can structure the sentence to achieve a just and proportionate outcome
- prompting courts to explain how the sentence is structured for the benefit of offenders, victims and the general public
- adding an explanation of how to approach sentencing offences committed before other offences for which an offender has already been sentenced, and
- bringing the guideline up to date to reflect changes in case law.
We have also published a response to the Totality consultation, setting out how the Council has responded to consultees’ suggestions.
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/revised-totality-guideline-published/
