Rise in Tuberculosis levels – LGA comment
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to new data showing reported notifications of Tuberculosis in England increased by 11 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year
“Tuberculosis is a preventable and treatable disease which disproportionately affects those who are the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in society.
“Local authority staff are on the frontline in controlling TB – whether this is identifying symptoms, advising health and social care professionals, appropriate infection control, responding to TB incidents and outbreaks in settings such as schools, and ensuring that they themselves are also protected and screened if needed.
“We need to continue to remain vigilant in ensuring that best practice in prevention, control and treatment is delivered to all communities across the country. However, this can only be achieved if we continue to see increased investment in public health funding through the Public Health Grant.”
