RoSPA - Beyond compliance: The importance of sustainability

What impact does your organisation have on the world around you? In an era where environmental concerns are at the forefront of global discourse, integrating sustainability into the workplace is more crucial than ever.

While adopting environmentally sustainable practices at work has an ethical imperative, there are also potential benefits in terms of reducing operational costs, for example by improving energy efficiency, minimising waste and optimising resource use, which can lead to substantial savings.

In addition, consumers and clients are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases, so a company that demonstrates a commitment to sustainability can build a strong, positive reputation. Regulatory requirements are also becoming more stringent worldwide.

Sustainability often drives innovation within organisations. When companies seek to reduce their environmental footprint, they may develop new products, processes, or technologies that contribute to their competitive edge. Embracing sustainability challenges businesses to think creatively and adapt, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.

What does sustainability look like practically in an international organisation?

Based in Ghana, Elsie Glover-Akpey is a quality, health, safety and environmental sustainability coordinator working with a leading global food and beverage company. We asked her about what her job involves.

Elsie says: “Environmental sustainability is about integrating sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations. A commitment to sustainability can significantly enhance the safety and quality of a work environment, especially in a developing country like Ghana.

“My role requires a holistic approach to ensuring that sustainable practices are integrated into every aspect of the value chain. Practically, this means ensuring that our processes, products and work culture minimise negative impacts on the environment while promoting long-term resource efficiency.”

Some examples of this ethos include:

Waste reduction and management Zero waste to landfill: Programmes are established and maintained to ensure that waste from the factory and distribution centre is not sent to landfills. This involves setting up dedicated recycling stations, composting organic waste and working with waste management partners to ensure goals are met. Monitoring waste streams: Conducting audits to track the types and quantities of waste generated and developing action plans to minimise them.

Energy efficiency Energy audits and optimisation: Conducting regular energy audits to identify opportunities for energy savings. Promoting behavioural changes: Raising awareness through campaigns and activities to encourage energy-saving behaviours among employees.

Water conservation Water efficiency programmes: Reducing water usage by implementing water-efficient systems such as low-flow fixtures, rainwater harvesting or exploring water recycling systems for industrial processes. Water monitoring and reporting: Monitoring water usage across the facility to ensure compliance with regulations and analysing data to identify trends and understand areas where water efficiency can be improved.

Sustainability audits and compliance Environmental compliance and audits: Ensuring compliance with all environmental regulations and standards through staying updated on relevant laws, conducting regular inspections, and ensuring that any non-compliance issues are addressed promptly. Continuous improvement initiatives: Leading environmental sustainability initiatives, including conducting training sessions for employees on sustainability best practices.

Community and stakeholder engagement Engaging with the community: Participating in local environmental initiatives and communicating the company’s sustainability efforts to distributors and customers. Internal and external reporting: Collecting data, preparing reports, and presenting findings that demonstrate progress towards sustainability goals. Sustainable transportation and logistics

Optimising transportation routes: Using data analytics to optimise transportation routes, minimise fuel consumption and reduce emissions.

Green logistics partners: Partnering with logistics providers who share similar sustainability goals, such as using cleaner energy, offering eco-friendly delivery solutions, or maintaining fleets that adhere to strict environmental standards.

Sustainable sourcing Supplier collaboration: Working with procurement teams to ensure that raw materials are sourced sustainably. Lifecycle assessments: Evaluating the environmental impact of products from raw material extraction to disposal and recommending improvements.

Employee training and awareness Sustainability training programmes: Educating employees on environmental sustainability practices on site.



How is sustainability linked to health and safety?

Sustainability is not just about environmental concerns but also about social equity. According to Elsie, a key aspect of social sustainability involves ensuring the long-term well-being of employees: “A sustainable work environment prioritises physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, which directly impacts employee retention, productivity, and morale.

“A safe and healthy workplace ensures long-term operational efficiency, reduces waste and promotes environmental responsibility. As a QSHE Coordinator, this means that creating a culture of health and safety directly supports sustainability goals by protecting people and the planet, while ensuring the business remains viable and resilient.”

Some significant examples of the crossover between health, safety and sustainability include managing hazardous materials safely, maintaining work equipment, indoor air quality and energy use, reducing noise, ergonomic/safe design of workspaces and emergency preparedness.

In addition, health and safety performance is often included in corporate sustainability reporting, while a company that prioritises both environmental sustainability and worker health is seen as socially responsible, enhancing its reputation. As Elsie says: “This can also extend to the broader community, as safer operations reduce the likelihood of accidents that could harm the environment or people living near the facility.”

Incorporating environmental sustainability into the workplace can bring many benefits. Elsie concludes: “In my role, sustainability is a guiding principle that influences both professional actions and personal values. For my employer, sustainability is not just a corporate strategy but an essential part of remaining competitive, responsible and resilient in a rapidly changing world. Globally, sustainability is fundamental to addressing the urgent environmental, social, and economic challenges facing humanity. Without sustainability, the future of the planet and its inhabitants is at risk, making it an issue of critical importance at every level individual, corporate, and global.”