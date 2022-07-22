techUK
Round-up: Digital Place Week 2022 draws to a close
After a fantastic five days of member blog posts, plus a techUK podcast and report launch, Digital Place Week 2022 has concluded.
A wide range of excellent content has been shared throughout the week, with a total of 29 blogs highlighting current and emerging place-based approaches, perspectives and technologies. Topics have included sustainable cities, shopping in the metaverse, digital democracy, and the delivery of care for those with dementia.
Several techUK programmes have seen their members contribute, with these conceptualising ‘place’ on a local (Local Public Services), regional (Transport and Smart Cities), national (Central Government) and global (Climate, Environment and Sustainability) level. There were even a few blogs on geospatial data, ensuring that ‘place’ took on a dimension beyond that of the earth’s surface.
Thursday’s ‘Health and Wellbeing’ Day also saw the launch of the Health & Social Care programme’s ‘Innovation in place-based care’ podcast and Integrated Care System report. You can listen to the podcast here and read the report, titled ‘Right from the Start: What should Integrated Care Systems prioritise to make digital, data and technology work for them and their populations?’, by clicking here.
#DigitalPlace Week 2022 built upon previous techUK campaign weeks, including 2020’s #PlaceLedInnovation week (which explored how place-based working had become the norm) and 2021’s Digital Place Week (which showcased the best of local public service innovation).
We would like to thank all techUK members who contributed to this campaign week and direct readers to our Local Public Services programme’s upcoming events here.
