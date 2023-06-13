NHS England
|Printable version
Routine NHS care facing ‘enormous’ disruption with hospitals to lose tens of thousands of doctors for 72 hours
Strike action across England this week will significantly disrupt almost all routine care in the NHS, England’s top doctor has warned today.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis said that industrial action by junior doctors, starting at 7am on Wednesday, meant thousands of routine procedures had already been postponed by trusts, as the NHS prioritises emergency and life-saving care.
The 72-hour walkout ends at 7am on Saturday. Junior doctors make up around half of all doctors in the NHS; they are qualified doctors who have anywhere up to eight years’ experience working as a hospital doctor, depending on their specialty, or up to three years in general practice.
Previous action by junior doctors in April saw around 27,000 staff off per day due to industrial action and 196,000 hospital appointments disrupted.
The NHS in many parts of the country has faced high demand for urgent care services. The NHS is advising people to follow guidance in the warm weather, including keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, drinking plenty of fluids and applying sunscreen.
Older people are particularly at risk in warm weather and are advised to keep living spaces cool by closing windows and drawing curtains during the day and opening them at night when the temperature outside has gone down. It’s also important to check the temperature of rooms where people at higher risk live and sleep.
To make sure safe care continues to be available for those in life-threatening situations, NHS staff will be asked to prioritise emergency and urgent care over some routine appointments and procedures.
Appointments and operations will only be cancelled where unavoidable and patients should still come forward unless they are contacted. Where appointments are cancelled, patients will be offered an alternative date as soon as possible.
The NHS has said that people who need care must still access the care they need – only using 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and using NHS 111 online and other services for non-urgent health needs.
Pharmacies and GPs are largely unaffected by the strikes so patients can still get appointments and health advice.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for the NHS in England, said:
“The NHS has been preparing extensively for this next set of strikes, but we know that – with the sheer number of appointments that need to be rescheduled – it will have an enormous impact on routine care for patients and on the waiting list, as procedures can take time to rearrange with multiple teams involved.
“As we enter the seventh month of industrial action across the NHS, and as this action becomes more frequent, we are now seeing an extraordinary cumulative impact on our services and crucially on our staff, who continue to go above and beyond to maintain safe patient services during this challenging period.
“Emergency, urgent and critical care will be prioritised this week, but some patients will unfortunately have had their appointments postponed – if you haven’t been contacted to reschedule, please do continue to attend your planned appointment.
“This week, as ever, use 999 and A&E for life-threatening emergencies and using NHS 111 online for all other health conditions.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2023/06/routine-nhs-care-facing-enormous-disruption-with-hospitals-to-lose-tens-of-thousands-of-doctors-for-72-hours/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS announces nominations of health service heroes ahead of 75th birthday13/06/2023 16:25:00
The NHS yesterday announced its shortlist of nominated staff, carers and volunteers for this year’s NHS Parliamentary Awards, ahead of its milestone 75th birthday.
Rough sleepers in homeless hotspots to benefit from NHS mental health support13/06/2023 09:15:00
Rough sleepers in towns with high rates of homelessness are to benefit from specialist NHS mental health care across the country.
Number of patients receiving lifesaving NHS cancer checks has doubled in a decade12/06/2023 14:10:00
Double the number of patients are receiving potentially lifesaving NHS cancer checks in England now than they were a decade ago, new analysis shows today.
NHS plan to improve workforce experience09/06/2023 11:25:00
The NHS should draw up talent management plans to reduce staff turnover, increase recruitment and improve diversity in leadership positions, as part of the NHS’s first equality improvement plan aimed to boost patient experience and support staff.
Emergency care continues to face record demand as more people than ever before checked for cancer last year08/06/2023 13:35:00
A&Es across the country experienced the busiest May on record with NHS urgent and emergency care staff remaining under significant pressure, new data published today shows.
England on track to end new HIV transmissions by 203008/06/2023 12:12:00
New HIV transmissions in England have fallen by almost a third since 2019, according to an update on the HIV Action Plan for England published yesterday.
NHS expands high-res skin imaging to speed up cancer diagnoses and treatment for tens of thousands of patients08/06/2023 11:15:00
Tens of thousands of patients are set to receive a diagnosis and treatment for skin cancer faster, with accelerated NHS rollout of ‘teledermatology’, which involves taking high spec images of spots, moles or lesions on people’s skin.
Thousands of new HIV and Hepatitis cases identified thanks to NHS testing pilot07/06/2023 12:20:00
Almost 2,000 people living with HIV and Hepatitis who were previously undiagnosed have been identified by the NHS over the last year, thanks to a new testing pilot.
NHS England statement on Capita cyber incident06/06/2023 09:15:00
NHS England has reported a data breach to the Information Commissioners’ Office following the recent cyber incident involving Capita, who informed NHS England that a document containing limited optometry information for two patients was accessed.