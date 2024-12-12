Royal route around England takes next step

Coast path extended across East Sussex.

In time, perhaps, for a brisk Boxing Day walk, the latest 28 miles of the King Charles III England Coast Path are open.

Bookended by Eastbourne and Rye Harbour, the new section becomes part of what will be the world’s longest managed trail when all 2,700 miles are joined up.

Starting at Eastbourne Pier, this panoramic and varied coastline of nature, country parks and beaches takes you east to Sovereign Harbour and the shingle front at Pevensey Bay. Then, Normans Bay and Cooden Beach before Bexhill Promenade and the wondrous grade I-listed De La Warr Pavilion.

The bright lights of Eastbourne Pier will see you off on the 28 miles to Rye - if you fancy the whole stretch! Photo: Explore Kent and East Sussex County Council

Next stop is Hastings and the irony of the newest walkway in Sussex side-by-side with fossilised sandstone cliffs, suspended in time and place for thousands, even billions, of years.

Continuing along the coast, Hastings Country Park and spectacular views where weald meets sea, and an extravaganza of plant life rich in lichens and ferns, on clay paths that’ll need sensible shoes.

Turning inland towards Fairlight and Winchelsea, you’ll make Rye Harbour, near the mouth of the River Rother. Throughout the route, you’ll see some of the many Martello Tower forts that have dotted England’s coastline since the Napoleonic Wars.

You don't have to walk all 28 miles. Break up the day and take in the magnificent views... Photo: Explore Kent and East Sussex County Council

Martello Towers have been dotted along England's coastline for 200 years. Photo: David Pearce, Natural England

‘Fantastic opportunity for people to connect with nature’

Road, rail and bus routes to the new trail are good. Railway stations pepper its course, which includes signage and existing trails, some following improvements. In places, the path follows existing routes where cycling may be permitted.

Sarah Davies, Natural England’s principal officer for Sussex and Kent, said:

The King Charles III England Coast Path between Eastbourne and Rye Harbour, which links parts of the route for the first time, extends completed sections across the country to 1,360 miles, more than half its proposed length. The East Sussex shoreline provides a fantastic opportunity for people to connect with nature, witnessing habitats of national and international renown. Visitors can also experience the Coastal Cultural Trail and award-winning galleries like Towner in Eastbourne, Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion, and the Hastings Contemporary.

Natural England worked closely with East Sussex County and Wealden and Rother District Councils, The Ramblers and Sussex Wildlife Trust to develop and establish the new part of the trail.

The route between Eastbourne and Rye Harbour means completed sections of the coast path make up a near 240-mile course across the South East, from Chichester to Brighton and Hove, beyond Eastbourne and Rye Harbour, to the Medway Towns, and on to Woolwich in south-east London.

Existing coastal paths are connected to create new access where there was none before. The public can be confident there will be clear, well-signed and managed access around the coast in either direction.

The King Charles III England Coast Path aims to stay as close to the sea as possible. In many places, that means walking right where land meets sea, occasionally heading inland, though usually only for short distances.

The National Trails website has lots of maps and advice on route-planning and details of places to visit, stay or eat.

Targeted adjustments have been made to make the trail more accessible for people with reduced mobility, where reasonable.

Great news for visitors and walkers

Andy Le Gresley, team manager for rights of way and countryside at East Sussex County Council, said:

It’s great news for walkers and visitors that this latest section of the King Charles III England Coast Path has opened. This new stretch of National Trail, running along the scenic East Sussex coast, links a wide variety of famed local attractions as well as several unique natural habitats. Walkers can enjoy Eastbourne and Hastings, as well as diverse terrain, including quiet stretches of shingle beach, busy promenades and the hilly-but-beautiful Hastings Country Park. Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, at the eastern end of the trail, offers a chance to observe coastal birds and other wildlife. I would like to thank the local authority access officers and Natural England staff for their hard work in creating this fantastic new section of the trail.

The path is unique as a coastal margin is created, giving new rights for people to enjoy areas like beaches and dunes between the trail and the sea.

Exceptions to access apply in the coastal margin, like through private property and gardens, buildings, or Ministry of Defence land. In some locations, mudflats and saltmarsh will have restricted access due to their unsuitability.

The eventual 2,700-mile route of the King Charles III England Coast Path is being completed in sections. Some are either open in full, being established or proposed, awaiting approval by ministers.

A map showing a timetable for the work can be found on the King Charles III England Coast Path pages of gov.uk.

