Royal Week 2024
The King, The Queen and Members of the Royal Family are visiting Scotland for Royal Week. Each year, the Monarch spends a week visiting various regions in Scotland, meeting Scots from all walks of life and hosting thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their good work.
Known in Scotland as 'Royal Week', and to others as 'Holyrood Week', the week celebrates Scottish culture, achievement and community.
Read more about Holyrood Week.
Tuesday 2nd July
The traditional Ceremony of the Keys has taken place in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, marking the start of Royal Week.
The ceremony marks the official welcoming of The King into the city of Edinburgh, 'your ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland' by the Lord Provost, who offers him the keys of the city.
His Majesty met Service Chiefs before receiving a Royal Salute and inspecting the Balaklava Company, 5 SCOTS Guard of Honour.
Later, The King held an Investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, whilst The Queen hosted a reception to celebrate those who work to promote Scottish Literacy.
As an avid reader, Her Majesty has a strong interest in highlighting the importance of literacy and has long been recognised as a supporter of literacy in the UK and internationally.
At the Palace, The Queen met book shop owners and authors including Alexander McCall Smith. Representatives from the Edinburgh International Book Festival were also present, which has supported thinkers, authors, and illustrators since 1983.
Her Majesty also spoke to the Scottish Book Trust, a charity that works to promote reading as a way to inspire creativity, improves employment opportunities and mental health.
This afternoon, The King and Queen, joined by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, hosted guests at a Garden Party.
Guests, who have made a significant contribution to Scottish life, were invited to spend a relaxed afternoon in the beautiful grounds of the Palace, accompanied by music from regimental bands and The Royal Scottish Pipers Society.
Also in attendance were The Royal Company of Archers, who are The King's official bodyguards in Scotland. Since 1822, the Company have been available for duty to The Sovereign anywhere in Scotland.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-07-02/royal-week-2024
