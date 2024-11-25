Northern Ireland Assembly
Rural Issues Top of the Agenda for Assembly Committee
On Thursday, 21 November the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took its weekly meeting to Loughry College where it heard from a number of local rural groups about the current issues facing rural communities.
Speaking after Thursday’s visit, the Committee Chairperson Robbie Butler MLA recently said:
“We were delighted to take our meeting to Loughry College this week, to meet with students and teachers and to see the excellent facilities available here. We also welcomed the opportunity to hear directly from local rural groups about the particular issues and challenges faced by those living and working in rural areas.
“While rural communities here are renowned for their resilience and innovation, it is clear that issues such as inadequate infrastructure, limited access to public services and digital connectivity continue to permeate and negatively impact rural dwellers.”
The Chairperson continued:
“However, it is important to recognise that while slower than many of us would like, progress has been made. The current Rural Policy Framework and targeted funding streams through initiatives such as ‘Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation’ and the ‘Rural Business Development Grant Scheme’ have gone some way towards providing an enhanced and collaborative pathway to support and further enfranchise local communities.
“It’s crucial that we continue to capitalise on this progress as issues such as rising input costs, market volatility and regulatory uncertainty continue to present very real concerns for rural communities, particularly for those involved in our farming industries.”
“The Chairperson concluded:
“As a Committee, we remain committed to listening to and supporting all those in our rural communities. They are and will remain the best placed to identify and evaluate their needs in relation to future rural policy and the direction and targeting of funding streams.
“We look forward to continuing to work alongside the Minister and his Department’s Rural Policy Unit as he develops new Rural Policy. Collaboration with rural stakeholders to co-design this new policy will be key towards ensuring continued stability, innovation and growth across our rural areas.”
Following, the meeting, Members also visited the Food Technology Centre to find out more about the resources, innovative technologies and training in place to prepare students for entry into the food and drinks industry.
Notes to Editor:
- Thursday’s meeting was held in the Food Technology Centre at Loughry College, Cookstown.
- The Committee received briefings from Rural Action, the Northern Ireland Rural Women's Network, Rural Community Network, Omagh Forum for Rural Associations, County Down Rural Community Network and the TADA Rural Support Network.
- Further information can be found on the Committee agenda here
- An audio recording of the meeting is available here
