RUSI Announces Partnership with Disorder Podcast

The Disorder Podcast – a top 20 UK Podcast currently co-produced by Gary Lineker’s Goalhanger Podcasts and dedicated to understanding the 'novel historical era of The Global Enduring Disorder' – has recently partnered with RUSI.

Disorder is a hard-hitting non-partisan geopolitics pod hosted by newly appointed RUSI Associate Fellow Jason Pack. Jason is joined by occasional co-hosts: former British Ambassador Alexandra Hall Hall, Policy & Impact Director at the European Leadership Network Jane Kinninmont, and former British diplomat Arthur Snell, also a new RUSI Associate Fellow. Each week the podcast teases out the key principles that connect seemingly disparate challenges: from Climate Change, to Unregulated Cyberspace, to Neo-Populism, to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

The collaboration agreement means Disorder will be able to draw on the deep expertise of RUSI’s researchers and experts, who will appear regularly on the podcast. There will also be benefits for ‘Ordering the Disorder’ Substack subscribers and RUSI members, including several exclusive live events in Whitehall each year.

