RUSI
|Printable version
RUSI Conference on Greater Collaboration Between Academia and Government
The Centre for Finance and Security, in partnership with the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) and the Home Office, hosted the Economic Crime Academic Forum, at RUSI.
The inaugural conference took place on 17 October 2024 and brought together academia representatives and government officials to tackle the UK’s economic crime challenges. The event was opened by Dan Jarvis, UK Minister of State for Security, alongside Adrian Searle, Director of the National Economic Crime Centre, whose remarks focussed on improving collaboration between researchers and policymakers.
The forum provided an invaluable platform for addressing research gaps and future opportunities for how academic insights could be better utilised for shaping policy and operational responses to evolving economic threats.
About RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security
The Centre for Finance and Security (CFS) was established at RUSI in 2014 by its Founding Director, Tom Keatinge.
The CFS specialises in the intersection of finance and security and is currently celebrating ten years of evidence-based research and insight which have provided solutions to some of the biggest challenges in the finance and security landscape.
Its analysis and actionable ideas aim to challenge the status quo and build resilience in the global response to illicit finance. The group’s work covers a range of state- and non-state-based security threats, which it examines through a financial lens across two primary areas: Financial Crime Policy, and Sanctions, State Threats and Economic Security.
Find out more about CFS' work here
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-conference-greater-collaboration-between-academia-and-government
Latest News from
RUSI
The Death of Shock and Awe is Greatly Exaggerated21/10/2024 14:25:00
Far from being a thing of the past, ‘shock and awe’ must be an integral part of our approach to multi-domain warfare in the future.
Russia Sanctions and the Global South: Let’s Talk National Interest18/10/2024 14:25:00
It’s not about choosing sides between Russia and the West. For the Global South, G7 sanctions pose a threat to economic stability. That should focus minds.
Ramaphosa’s Russia Flirtation Imperils More Than South Africa’s Image17/10/2024 14:25:00
South Africa’s deepening ties with Russia and other autocratic regimes threaten both its trade relationships with the West and its fragile political unity.
RUSI and Open Source Centre Partner to Deliver New Research on Ukraine War16/10/2024 10:05:00
RUSI and the newly formed Open Source Centre (OSC) have agreed a strategic partnership to deliver novel, open-source based research on the war in Ukraine and other conflicts.
Bridging Blocs: The EU–GCC Summit Through the Lens of Middle East Realities16/10/2024 09:25:00
The EU–GCC summit on 16 October is a critical opportunity to strengthen strategic ties, addressing trade, energy and climate, and geopolitical tensions amid growing regional instability.
The Impending Betrayal of Ukraine15/10/2024 14:25:00
Ukraine faces a precarious future amid waning Western support. The immediate peril comes from the 2024 US presidential election, but the fundamental problem has been the failure of Europe to commit to the defeat of Putin’s invasion.
RUSI’s Cyberspace Conference Explores Global Cyber Security Challenges15/10/2024 09:25:00
RUSI’s inaugural Securing Cyberspace conference brought together academia, industry, governments and civil society organisations to share learnings on developing responsible cyber behaviour.
RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security Hosts Financial Action Task Force President Elisa de Anda Madrazo14/10/2024 16:05:00
The Financial Action Task Force’s President, Elisa de Anda Madrazo addressed a closed roundtable discussion at RUSI’s 61 Whitehall offices, where she outlined her priorities for her presidency.