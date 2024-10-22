RUSI Conference on Greater Collaboration Between Academia and Government

The Centre for Finance and Security, in partnership with the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) and the Home Office, hosted the Economic Crime Academic Forum, at RUSI.

The inaugural conference took place on 17 October 2024 and brought together academia representatives and government officials to tackle the UK’s economic crime challenges. The event was opened by Dan Jarvis, UK Minister of State for Security, alongside Adrian Searle, Director of the National Economic Crime Centre, whose remarks focussed on improving collaboration between researchers and policymakers.

The forum provided an invaluable platform for addressing research gaps and future opportunities for how academic insights could be better utilised for shaping policy and operational responses to evolving economic threats.

About RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security

The Centre for Finance and Security (CFS) was established at RUSI in 2014 by its Founding Director, Tom Keatinge.

The CFS specialises in the intersection of finance and security and is currently celebrating ten years of evidence-based research and insight which have provided solutions to some of the biggest challenges in the finance and security landscape.

Its analysis and actionable ideas aim to challenge the status quo and build resilience in the global response to illicit finance. The group’s work covers a range of state- and non-state-based security threats, which it examines through a financial lens across two primary areas: Financial Crime Policy, and Sanctions, State Threats and Economic Security.

