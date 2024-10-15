RUSI’s Cyberspace Conference Explores Global Cyber Security Challenges

RUSI’s inaugural Securing Cyberspace conference brought together academia, industry, governments and civil society organisations to share learnings on developing responsible cyber behaviour.

Discussions at the conference focused on three dimensions of cyber responsibility – international, domestic, and operational. Speakers, including the Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty MP, reflected on the imperative of strengthening cross-regional and whole-of-society dialogues to deepen our understanding of what responsibility in cyberspace means in practice.

The conference also celebrated the first-year anniversary of RUSI’s Global Partnership for Responsible Cyber Behaviour – a research-led network comprised of over 70 scholars, working to connect the research community to foster a more inclusive and diverse dialogue on the topic.

In his keynote address, Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty MP yesterday said:

From our banks to our electricity grid, from our defence to our hospitals, the online cyber world underpins every aspect of our society… And of course, we know that state actors, criminals and others who want to harm us are fighting hard for their share of this space which knows no borders… it’s only through solid, respectful, mutual, beneficial partnerships that we can fight back, overcome the challenges we face, and make the most of important opportunities for all our people.

Reflecting on the conference, RUSI’s Cyber Team Responsible Cyber Behaviour lead Louise Marie Hurel yesterday said:

In an increasingly volatile and interconnected world, activities in cyberspace continue to threaten international stability and security. It’s vital that states coordinate their response to these new challenges. Our inaugural Securing Cyberspace Conference marked an important opportunity for stakeholders to share best practice on generating and sustaining responsible cyber behaviour.

About RUSI’s Cyber Research Group

RUSI's Cyber Research Group takes a global approach to its research, examining UK and international strategic responses to cyber. The team leverages the broader experience of RUSI staff and Associate Fellows and has fostered a growing network of cyber experts from both the public and private sectors and academia.

Its research agenda is structured around the following themes: cyber strategy, cyber resilience, cyber threats and offensive cyber. The team pursues different aspects of these themes, depending upon policy priorities at any given time.

Current research projects examine the implementation of the UK’s 2022 National Cyber Strategy, offensive cyber operations, technology and national security in the context of the Net Zero environmental transition, cyber insurance and ransomware, responsible cyber power, and cyber capacity building.

Visit the Cyber Research Group page to view their work.