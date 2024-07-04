RUSI’s Trench Gascoigne Essay Prize 2024: Call for Submissions

The Institute’s annual competition for original writing on contemporary issues and international defence and security is now open for entries.

Dating back to 1874, the Trench Gascoigne Essay Prize reflects and reinforces the Institute's status as a uniquely placed platform for free-thinking debate on defence and security. Awards are made on the basis of originality, logical argument, sound analysis, style, clarity and conciseness.

This year, essays may be submitted by candidates in either of two categories:

Students currently in full-time education

Individuals in the first 15 years of their military career

The winner in each category will receive an award of £1,000. Please note that candidates must qualify for one of the above categories in order to enter the competition.

The competition is open to entrants of any nationality. Essays may cover any topic related to national or international defence and security; entries addressing military problems and challenges are particularly welcomed.

Read the rules and requirements and view the winners of the prize from previous years on our Trench Gascoigne Essay prize page.

Entries should be sent by email marked ‘Trench Gascoigne Essay Prize’ to trenchgascoigne@rusi.org, including in the message: full rank (where applicable); name; address; and which prize category the essay is being entered for.

The deadline for entries for the 2024 Essay Prize is Thursday, 31 October 2024, at 23:59 GMT.