Satellite communications to improve connectivity in remote areas

New projects are set to test innovative hybrid connectivity solutions in some of the very hardest to reach places in the UK, with up to £3.5 million in government funding.

Despite the significant progress made on superfast and gigabit-capable broadband, certain remote and rural locations across the UK still face challenges where satellites offer the only practical solution for connectivity. These areas, often characterised by difficult terrain and sparse populations, make traditional infrastructure costly and impractical.

The UK Space Agency is working closely with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the European Space Agency’s (ESA) telecommunications research programme to help close the digital divide.

The new funding call aims to select partners for three projects focused on delivering future satellite services. One of these projects will provide portable gigabit-capable internet speeds, with terminals designed to be mounted on vehicles to improve connectivity for users such as local authorities, farmers, emergency services, and the events and hospitality sector.

In two specific rural and remote islands in Shetland and Northern Ireland, two other projects will test innovative hybrid networks to see if they could be used to support further locations unable to connect to traditional networks.

This improved connectivity will support education, research, tourism, conservation, local businesses, and healthcare, enhancing the economy and quality of life in very hard to reach places.

Telecoms Minister Chris Bryant said:

Digital infrastructure is essential for our modern way of life. But for too long, many businesses and communities have felt left behind. This is why we must do whatever it takes to ensure we harness technological innovation to enrich people’s lives and tackle exclusion, rather than entrench existing inequalities. These pilots, for instance, will help shape the next generation of connectivity, using a combination of satellite technology and mobile networks to test innovative new services that could be a real game-changer for remote and rural communities.

This work will showcase the potential of integrating different satellite technologies to deliver gigabit-capable speeds at affordable prices. The proposed Nomadic Multi-orbit User Terminal Demonstrator will be portable, able to be mounted on a standard vehicle, and adaptable. It will use the signals from satellites in both Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) to create a robust, flexible and high-speed communication system.

Rathlin Island. Credit: DSIT

The Rathlin Island Service Demonstrator project aims to boost digital connectivity on Rathlin Island, Northern Ireland, benefiting residents, businesses, and tourists while preserving its cultural and natural heritage. The funding call offers £2 million to improve connectivity, showcasing advanced satellite and wireless technologies for future use.

As Northern Ireland’s northernmost point, Rathlin lies just 7 miles off the mainland, with a small but vibrant community of 141 residents as of the 2021 Census. However, the island’s population swells significantly with approximately 40,000 annual visitors. Tourists are particularly drawn to its wildlife, cultural, and historic attractions.

Rathlin Island’s current network quality is inconsistent, relying on mainland mobile signals and various broadband solutions. A dedicated submarine cable is impractical, so satellite services can step in. The project plans to combine LEO and GEO satellite terminals with wireless/mobile technologies, possibly including 5G/6G, for a comprehensive solution.

Connectivity solutions must be designed to minimise environmental impact, respect cultural heritage, handle seasonal tourist influxes, and coordinate with local authorities to avoid disrupting island life.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office Fleur Anderson said:

It’s fantastic that residents and people visiting Rathlin Island will be able to benefit from enhanced digital connectivity thanks to this funding.

Reliable connectivity is a necessity which can open up opportunities and transform services, and this initiative will have a positive impact on business and the entire community.

Robert Hill, Northern Ireland Space Cluster Manager said:

The commitment from the UK Space Agency and its partners, DSIT and the European Space Agency to improve connectivity of remote areas both locally and in Scotland via satellite communication solutions is to be greatly welcomed. With many people still working from home, the education system increasingly utilising online methods to communicate with and provide learning materials to students, and the farming community embracing technological advances, this move will help to put those living in such areas on a more equal footing with the rest of the population. I look forward to watching these projects move forward and the undoubted benefits they will bring to both individuals and organisations across many sectors.

Michael Cecil, Chair of the Rathlin Development & Community Association said:

We welcome this new initiative from DSIT and the European and UK Space Agencies and the possibilities it can bring for improved broadband and Wi-Fi service on the island. Rathlin’s East Lighthouse was the location from which Marconi’s team made the first commercial radio broadcast and it is exciting to think this initiative may again put Rathlin at the forefront of piloting developments that can benefit not only the island community but many beyond our shores.

Papa Stour. Credit: DSIT/Oneweb/Keep Busy Productions

A third funding call of £1 million aims to improve connectivity on Papa Stour, one of the Shetland Islands. Papa Stour is a Site of Special Scientific Interest with seas designated as a Special Area of Conservation due to its diverse wildlife. Efforts to support the sustainability of the island have been held back by a lack of available housing, infrastructure and essential services, including broadband and mobile service.

This new project proposes testing a hybrid satellite-wireless solution using LEO and GEO terminals to boost connectivity for both residents and tourists, supporting heritage and conservation activities on the island. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate how an integrated satellite-wireless solution can be managed on a ‘whole community’ basis, without needing many on-site personnel to sustain it, which would be a blueprint for other remote areas across the UK.

Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray said:

We know connectivity is one of the biggest challenges faced by Scotland’s island communities and I am pleased the UK Government, through the UK Space Agency, is working to address this and improve people’s lives. This project on Papa Stour, which will test a hybrid satellite-wireless solution for the residents, is a vital research project which could be used as a blueprint in the future for our many island and other very hard to reach communities in Scotland.

Liz Peterson, Shetland Islands Council Elected Member for Shetland West, said:

As one of our most remote and fragile communities, Papa Stour, will directly benefit through the people who live here being able to have a better connection to the wider world. This will also enable people living in Papa Stour to develop better opportunities to work remotely and we hope this will encourage new families to consider moving here.

Daniel Smith, Founding Director, Space Scotland, said:

This exciting project is set to provide yet another demonstration of how space technology can benefit the everyday lives of any community. By increasing communications and knowledge-sharing across the most remote areas of the UK through vastly improved internet connectivity, positives can be felt across multiple local industries and enable new business opportunities. Most importantly of all, it can help safeguard the health, safety and wellbeing of local residents.

By integrating advanced space technologies and addressing local challenges, these projects have the potential to significantly enhance connectivity, boost economic growth, and improve the quality of life for residents in some of the UK’s most isolated regions.