Say 'hello' to Citizen Science in the North

Talking watercourses are asking people in the region to provide information to help shape water quality improvement plans.

People visiting or living near Lake Windermere, the River Ribble at Edisford Bridge or the River Nidd in Yorkshire are being asked to become citizen scientists by providing a range of information, about what they can see at the sites, to help shape future plans to improve water quality.

To support this, the Environment Agency have joined forces with Hello Lamp Post, a two-way communication platform that can reach any member of the community via their mobile phone.

Interactive signage, including QR codes, has been placed on fences, benches and walls. Smartphone users can scan the code or text the number on the sign to share their findings and views, get information about local bathing waters and learn more about how to get involved in the Environment Agency’s citizen science work.

The data will be used to supplement that already gathered by the Environment Agency, as part of its extensive monitoring programme, to help ensure that as much information as possible is used to inform plans going forward.

Citizen science is valuable research carried out by members of the public who help collect scientific data.

Previous work in Cumbria and Lancashire has included the Big Windermere Survey, which has been supported by the Environment Agency, and activity along the River Douglas in collaboration with the Douglas Catchment Partnership and Groundwork.

The Nidd Action Group and Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust are also working alongside the Environment Agency to support the Hello Lamp Post project, and it is hoped that this will complement existing work in the area.

This includes projects such as iNidd and iWharfe as well as the wider activity of the local catchment partnership.

The first interactive objects are now live at four locations at Windermere Rayrigg, four locations at Windermere Millers Ground and four locations at the Ribble at Edisford Bridge.

Signage will soon also go live at Oak Beck Park, Knaresborough Lido, Valley Gardens, Nidd Gorge and Hookstone Beck.

Kelly Haynes, Citizen Science Advisor for the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

We are pleased to be teaming up with Hello Lamp Post on this innovative project as we look to gather even more data on how people interact with their local watercourses at Windermere and the Ribble at Edisford Bridge. This clever piece of modern technology will explain all the whys, what and the what ifs of bathing water monitoring and our citizen science work. It will also allow participants to become a citizen scientist themselves and tell us about what they can see at the time they visit a specific bathing water. We know how much our rivers and inland waters mean to communities across Cumbria and Lancashire and we hugely value the contribution of England’s enthusiastic citizen scientists. This work is an important step bringing that together to gather real-time observation of the water environment and how it is being used. I would encourage everyone living in the area or visiting to try out this new, interactive service.

If you are already involved in monitoring the water environment through citizen science, the Environment Agency would love to hear from you! Using this feedback service, you can share details of the citizen science you are involved in and provide feedback on the supporting citizen science information page.

The feedback survey is open until 31 December 2024.