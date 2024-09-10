Scottish Government
School Estates Statistics 2024
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
The proportion of schools reported as being in good or satisfactory condition has increased to 91.7% (90.9% in 2023). This is 29 percentage points higher than in April 2007 (62.7%).
The proportion of schools in poor or bad condition has decreased to 8.3% (9.1% in 2023). This compares to 37.3% of schools that were in poor or bad condition in 2007.
The number of schools with good or satisfactory condition ratings increased from 2,238 in 2023 to 2,253 in 2024.
Since 2007-08, 1,139 school builds or substantial refurbishment projects have been completed – this includes those with cost of at least £500,000 for primary and at least £1 million for secondary and special schools.
Background
These statistics are sourced from School Estate Statistics 2024.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Further school statistics are available within the School Education section of the Scottish Government website.
