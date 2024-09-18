School Healthy Living Survey: school meal uptake statistics 2024

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

There has been a second consecutive increase in the uptake rate for school meals, following yearly decreases since 2016. The proportion of pupils taking a school meal, free or paid for, increased from 53% in 2023 to 55% in 2024.

For free school meals alone, the overall uptake rate increased from 70% in 2023 to 71% in 2024, driven by increases in primary and secondary schools. However, the uptake rate for free school meals in all sectors remains below pre-COVID-19 levels.

Background

These statistics are sourced from School Healthy Living Survey Statistics 2024.

All P1-P5 pupils have been entitled to free school meals since January 2022. Local Authorities may also implement local measures to extend entitlement to free school meals over the national criteria.