School Healthy Living Survey: school meal uptake statistics 2024
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
There has been a second consecutive increase in the uptake rate for school meals, following yearly decreases since 2016. The proportion of pupils taking a school meal, free or paid for, increased from 53% in 2023 to 55% in 2024.
For free school meals alone, the overall uptake rate increased from 70% in 2023 to 71% in 2024, driven by increases in primary and secondary schools. However, the uptake rate for free school meals in all sectors remains below pre-COVID-19 levels.
Background
These statistics are sourced from School Healthy Living Survey Statistics 2024.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Further school statistics are available within the School Education section of the Scottish Government website.
All P1-P5 pupils have been entitled to free school meals since January 2022. Local Authorities may also implement local measures to extend entitlement to free school meals over the national criteria.
