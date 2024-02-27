Scottish Government
School leavers set another record high
Highest proportion ever in work, training or study.
The number of young people in work, training or further study three months after the end of the school year has reached a record high of 95.9%.
The Attainment and Initial Leaver Destination statistics 2022-23 also show that the gap between those from the most and least deprived areas progressing after leaving school has continued to narrow and is now at a record low (3.7 percentage points).
The proportion of school leavers with one or more technical or vocational qualifications at SCQF Level 5 or better has reached a record high of 30.4%.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:
“These figures show the highest proportion of Scotland’s young people are achieving positive destinations since records began and it is very encouraging to see so many people are securing work, training or further study.
“We are committed to closing the poverty-related attainment gap and ensuring all of our young people have the same opportunities to progress in life, so I’m encouraged to see that the gap in relation to positive destinations has narrowed to a record low.
“Young people experienced significant disruption to their education during the pandemic, and to see so many of them reaching positive destinations is really heartening – and is testament to their hard work and the extraordinary support provided by Scotland’s teachers.”
Background
Summary statistics for attainment and initial leaver destinations, no. 6: 2024 edition – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
The number of young people in work, training or further study three months after leaving school in 2021-22 was 95.7%.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/school-leavers-set-another-record-high/
