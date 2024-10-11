School support staff body reinstated

The School Support Staff Negotiating Body will ensure school support staff are valued and recognised for the vital work they do.

The School Support Staff Negotiating Body (SSSNB) – which was abolished in 2010 by the previous government – is to be reinstated in recognition of the vital role support staff play in the workforce and young people’s education.

Support staff make up over half the school workforce and include a wide range of roles including teaching assistant, administrative staff, catering staff or caretakers.

Legislation to re-establish the body through the Employment Rights Bill was yesterday (10 October) introduced in Parliament which will play a key role in delivering the government’s Plan to Make Work Pay. The Bill will now pass through the legislative process. As part of this the government will consult on the detail of the legislation, including the right definition of support staff.

The reintroduction of the body will deliver on a manifesto commitment and marks a key milestone in the Education Secretary’s commitment to reset the relationship with the sector. It will also play a vital role in helping to ensure that schools can continue to recruit and retain the staff they need to drive high and rising standards, so every child has the best life chances.

The SSSNB will be made up of representatives of employers, unions and an independent chairperson and will be tasked with making sure support staff are paid fairly and have access to training and career progression opportunities. To ensure all school staff have access to fair pay and conditions the SSSNB will apply to support staff in both local authority maintained schools and academies.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson yesterday said:

Support staff make up over half the workforce and our schools would grind to a halt without our brilliant teaching assistants, catering staff, caretakers and many more vital roles. They make a huge contribution to children’s education and the smooth running of our schools. By reinstating the School Support Staff Negotiating Body (SSSNB) we will make sure they are properly valued and respected as the professionals they are, supporting our work to drive high and rising standards so every child has the best life chances.

The reinstatement of the SSSNB builds on the work already underway to re-establish teaching as an attractive profession and recruit 6.500 additional teachers. As well as fully funding a 5.5% pay award, the government is also taking steps to support teachers’ wellbeing and ease workload pressures including allowing teachers to carry out lesson planning at home, improving flexible working for staff.