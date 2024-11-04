Health and Safety Executive
School trust fined after pupil injured
A school trust in Surrey has been fined after part of a pupil’s finger was amputated.
The five-year-old boy, a Year 1 pupil at Danetree Primary School in Epsom, had been leaving the toilet on 15 June 2022 when his right hand slipped and went into the hinge side of a door.
There was no door guard installed and he trapped his right hand in the door.
This led to the tip of his middle finger becoming detached as his right hand was stuck in the door.
A teacher found the tip of his middle finger, and the boy underwent surgery to re-attach his finger at St Georges Hospital in Tooting, London.
Although younger pupils in Key Stage 1 were taught in a newer building where hinge guards had been fitted on the doors, the incident occurred in a separate building where the older children in Key Stage 2 were taught.
The Key Stage 1 pupils would use the Key Stage 2 building at least once a week to use its library and learn about music and science. While in this building, the Key Stage 1 pupils were allowed to use the toilets unsupervised.
A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation into the incident found GLF Schools, the trust that runs Danetree Primary School, had failed to identify the risk to its Key Stage 1 pupils while using the toilets. This meant hinge guards were not installed on the toilet doors of the building where Key Stage 2 pupils were taught.
GLF Schools, of Picquets Way, Banstead, Surrey, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The trust was fined £6,000 and ordered to pay £6,875.70 in costs at Staines Magistrates’ Court on 30 October 2024.
HSE principal inspector Emma Stiles said:
“This little boy and his family could have been spared a lot of pain and upset if the trust had installed widely available, effective and inexpensive hinge guards on the doors the young children had access to. I would ask all schools to review their estates to make sure they have hinge guards where needed so no other children are hurt in this way when at school.”
This prosecution was brought by HSE enforcement lawyers Jayne Wilson and Jon Mack and supported by HSE paralegal officer Melissa Wardle.
- HSE made an application for a reporting restriction during this prosecution. This reporting restriction prohibits the publication of any information which may lead to the identification of the injured pupil.
