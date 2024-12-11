Scotland Office
|Printable version
Scotland Act Order to Enable Scottish Miners’ Pardons
The Scottish Secretary has started the Parliamentary process to allow the Scottish Government to fully enact legislation to pardon miners prosecuted in Scotland
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has laid an Order under Section 104 of the Scotland Act to allow the Scottish Government to fully enact Scottish Parliament legislation to pardon individuals who were prosecuted during the 1984-85 miners’ strike.
The Miner’s Strikes (Pardons) (Scotland) Act 2022 automatically pardons people convicted in Scotland of breach of the peace, breach of bail conditions, or obstructing the police while taking part in strike action. It took effect from 27 July 2022.
At the request of the Scottish Government, this Scotland Act Order would add Section 7 of the Conspiracy and Protection of Property Act 1875 (now repealed) to the pardoning criteria. The Scottish Government estimates that this would pardon up to 16 additional individuals. The Scottish Government was unable to include this offence in the 2022 Act as it falls outside the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament.
Ian Murray said:
We have reset our relationship with the Scottish Government, and this is another example of what can be done when we work together. By enabling this Scottish Parliament legislation, we are continuing to ensure the devolution settlement works as intended, in the interests of people across Scotland.
The Order ensures that relevant and equivalent offences are brought into scope of the Scottish legislation.
Scotland Act Orders are a mechanism designed to account for devolved policies in reserved law, to ensure Scottish Government legislation is able to operate and help maintain the devolution settlement.
The UK Government may take forward a Scotland Act Order, but it is not an endorsement of a particular Scottish Government policy. In this case, there are currently no plans for the UK Government to extend pardons to miners in England and Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scotland-act-order-to-enable-scottish-miners-pardons
Latest News from
Scotland Office
Satellite communications to improve connectivity in remote areas27/11/2024 13:09:00
New projects are set to test innovative hybrid connectivity solutions in some of the very hardest to reach places in the UK, with up to £3.5 million in government funding.
£100m Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal signed18/11/2024 09:25:00
UK and Scottish Governments and Falkirk Council agree package to strengthen the local economy and create more than a thousand jobs over the next 10 years.
A Budget to fix the foundations and deliver change for Scotland31/10/2024 09:20:00
Chancellor takes long-term decisions to restore stability, rebuild Britain and protect working people across Scotland.
Scottish Secretary pledges to take action on poverty10/10/2024 16:25:00
Ian Murray welcomes recommendations by Joseph Rowntree Foundation and vows to work with Scottish Government to tackle associated issues and break down barriers
Building digital infrastructure20/09/2024 15:05:00
Faster broadband will feature in all new build homes in Scotland from 1 January 2025.
UK and Scottish Governments announce joint plan to secure industrial future of Grangemouth12/09/2024 16:10:00
UK and Scottish Governments announce joint plan to secure industrial future of Grangemouth
Scottish Secretary responds to GDP for June 2024 and Q2, 202428/08/2024 13:15:00
Ian Murray underlines government mission for growth, with Scotland playing a critical part in rebuilding UK economy