Scotland to host 42nd British-Irish Council

Edinburgh meeting will mark 25th anniversary of BIC.

The Scottish Government will host the 42nd Summit meeting of the British-Irish Council in Edinburgh on 5 and 6 December, First Minister John Swinney has confirmed.

The British-Irish Council was formally established following the Good Friday Agreement. It brings together leaders from the Northern Ireland Executive, the Government of Ireland, the UK Government, the Scottish Government, the Welsh Government, the Isle of Man Government, the Government of Jersey, and the Government of Guernsey. The meeting in Edinburgh marks the 25th anniversary of the first BIC which was held in London in 1999.

With a focus on financing a just transition, the First Minister said this Summit provides a forum for leaders to work collaboratively on tackling climate change and delivering real progress towards action that will help protect the planet.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“I am pleased to confirm Scotland will host the 42nd Summit meeting of the British-Irish Council in Edinburgh - a meeting which marks the 25th anniversary of the first Summit which took place in December 1999 following the Good Friday Agreement. “Since that first meeting, politics across our nations – and the issues that we have each faced – have changed significantly however the principles underpinning the British-Irish Council remain as important now as they did 25 years ago. “In this anniversary year, I hope our meeting in Edinburgh will encourage and enhance a shared desire to work collaboratively on the big issues facing people. One of the biggest issues facing us all is of course climate change and this Summit’s theme of financing a just transition is a critical example of how governments must work together in recognition of the challenges we have to overcome, whilst seizing shared opportunities for the future.”

Background

The 42nd Summit of the British-Irish Council (BIC) will take place on Thursday 5 December and Friday 6 December 2024, marking the 25th anniversary of the first Summit which was held in London in December 1999. This will be the sixth time the BIC Summit has been held in Scotland. The Scottish Government last hosted an in-person Summit in June 2016, in Glasgow. In November 2020, it hosted a Summit virtually.