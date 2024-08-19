Scottish Government
Scotland's Land Use Strategy Annual Progress Report – 2023/2024
Fifth annual progress report on Scotland's land use strategy, as required under Section 37A of the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009. It covers the period of March 2023 to March 2024.
Introduction
The way we own, use and manage our land is fundamental to how we live in Scotland. It plays an integral part in delivering outcomes across our National Performance Framework such as the Environment, Economy, Communities and Health. It supports the First Minister's Priorities for Scotland and will be central to supporting a just transition to net zero fair, green and growing economy.
This report summarises the actions taken or announced in the 2023-2024 financial year that contribute towards sustainable land use and the vision described in the third Land Use Strategy. This report is also informed by case studies from across Scotland to showcase how land use can deliver benefits for nature, communities, and our economy.
Legislative background
Land use has long been recognised as playing a vital role in mitigating and adapting to the climate and environment crises. Section 37A of the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009, as amended, places a legal duty on Scottish Ministers to produce annual progress reports on the Land Use Strategy.
This document is the fifth annual report and the fourth since the publication of Scotland's Third Land Use Strategy 2021 - 2026.
It covers the period of April 2023 to March 2024.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/scotlands-land-use-strategy-annual-progress-report-2023-2024/
