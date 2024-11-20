Scotland’s Migration Service expanded

Advice and support for migrants and employers.

Scotland’s Migration Service, which provides information and advice for people, employers and investors, has been expanded to offer support to a wider range of individuals.

The service will support newcomers to settle in Scotland, help more people and employers to navigate the immigration system, and attract more working-age people to Scotland - helping address skills shortages and curb population decline.

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart launched the expanded service on a visit to iGii, a technology business in Stirling that benefitted from advice from the first phase of Scotland’s Migration Service on hiring skilled workers from abroad.

Ms Stewart yesterday said:

“Population decline is one of the biggest challenges for Scotland’s future, with all population growth projected to come from migration. Expanding Scotland’s Migration Service will help ensure that communities, public services and businesses can access the people and workforces they need to thrive into the future. “Supporting migration also has significant potential boost our economy. For example, attracting 1,000 higher rate taxpayers each year for five years could add £98 million to the Scottish Budget. “Since launching its first phase earlier this year, Scotland’s Migration Service has provided free advice appointments to more than 150 individuals, employers and investors, and service website pages have been viewed by more than 14 thousand users.”

iGii CEO Jean-Christophe Granier yesterday said:

“Access to world-class talent is essential for a scaling business like ours, which relies on highly skilled experts in technical scientific fields, often sourced from Scotland’s university network. “We’re growing quickly, so anything that eases our path to hiring quality talent locally and internationally is helpful”. “We expect the new service to make hiring the talent we need to continue to grow easier and more transparent for both employers and employees.”

To deliver Scotland’s Migration Service, the Scottish Government has partnered with the immigration law firm Seraphus and with Citizens Advice Scotland.

Christopher Desira, Director at Seraphus yesterday said:

“As a partner of Scotland's Migration Service, we’ve seen firsthand how the partial launch has already provided essential support to employers and investors, simplifying the recruitment of international workers”. “With the full launch, the expanded resources and webinars will enable even more effective access to crucial information, strengthening Scotland’s ability to attract and retain skilled professionals.”

Citizens Advice Scotland CEO Derek Mitchell yesterday said:

“Since April, our advisers have supported almost 3,300 clients with immigration advice, a 20% increase on the same time last year. By working with Scotland’s Migration Service, we can provide better support for our network and make a meaningful impact to people’s lives. “Whether you’re an overseas student navigating an extended stay or have recently moved to Scotland, our network of advisers are ready to help people thrive and settle into their new home.”

Background

More information on Scotland’s Migration Service is available online.

The first phase of Scotland’s Migration Service was announced in March 2024 to provide information and advice to people, employers and investors. The Scottish Government is now launching the expanded version of the service, which provides information, advice and support on immigration and reception matters. The website will provide a wider set of information on a range of topics and additional resources, and access to one-to-one appointments will now be expanded.

The Scottish Government’s partners in delivering this service are Citizen’s Advice Scotland and Seraphus.