Scottish Government
|Printable version
Scotland's Redress Scheme: Combined Annual Report 2024
Sets out the actions taken by contributors to the Scheme to redress the historical abuse of children and is a requirement of the Redress for Survivors (Historical Child Abuse in Care) (Scotland) Act 2021.
Introduction
Following passage of the Redress for Survivors (Historical Child Abuse in Care) (Scotland) Act in 2021 (the Act), Scotland’s Redress Scheme was launched on 8 December 2021. As at 31 March 2024, 3,602 applications for redress have been received. 1,910 initial applications have been passed to Redress Scotland for consideration. 1,319 applicants have accepted a payment offer from Redress Scotland with payments of more than £66 million having been made.
Section 14 of the Act requires Scottish Ministers to establish and maintain a list of public authorities, voluntary organisations and others who, amongst other things, in the opinion of Ministers, are making or have agreed to make a fair and meaningful contribution towards the funding of redress payments under the Act. There are now 20 entries on the live contributions list with contributions totalling over £122 million.
Scottish Ministers may add a new contributor to this list at any point during operation of the Scheme. The Scottish Government welcomes enquiries from any organisation who are giving consideration to joining the scheme.
As required by section 99 of the Act, contributors to the scheme must prepare and send to the Scottish Ministers a report on the actions taken during the reporting period to redress the historical abuse of children (a “redress report”).
Section 99 of the Act also requires that non-contributors to the scheme, subject to a reporting direction from Scottish Ministers, are also subject to the same reporting requirements as contributors. In this reporting year, four non-contributors were issued with a reporting direction: Congregation of Christian Brothers, De La Salle Trust, Kibble Education and Care Centre, and Sailor’s Society.
Non-contributors to the scheme can submit an annual report voluntarily should they wish to do so. As they did in 2023, Quarriers have volunteered to report this year..
Redress reports must include information about any support the contributing organisation has provided for individuals who were abused as children, for example:
- funding for emotional, psychological or practical support,
- advice and assistance on accessing historical records,
- advice and assistance on tracing and reuniting families,
- activity relating to the provision of an apology to those abused,
- about any other support which has been provided for individuals who were abused as children, and;
- where no support has been provided, the reasons why.
Scottish Ministers are required under section 99 of the Act to collate and publish the information from the redress reports into a combined report; this is the second annual combined report. In the interests of transparency and accountability, redress reports have been replicated in their entirety and offer survivors an opportunity to read all information pertaining to any contributor to the scheme. To promote accessibility, and to help capture and promote learning, a high-level overview of redress reports is provided.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/scotlands-redress-scheme-combined-annual-report-2024/pages/2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish Government Evaluation Action Plan29/08/2024 11:05:00
Evaluation is essential to the work of the Scottish Government (SG). This Action Plan sets out our vision for evaluation and the actions we will take to deliver this over coming years
Monthly GDP Estimates for June28/08/2024 13:05:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Five years supporting families in Scotland28/08/2024 10:05:00
£90.6 million paid in benefits supporting school and food costs.
Conducting evaluation during times of change: Lessons from policy and community responses to the pandemic in Scotland28/08/2024 09:05:00
This report reviews existing evidence from evaluations of Scottish Government COVID-19 measures, in order to develop key principles for embedding evaluation more systematically into policymaking during times of rapid change or disruption.
Community Payback Orders27/08/2024 15:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on Community Payback Orders (CPOs) – unpaid work and other activity requirements today.
Vaping – effectiveness of advertising restrictions and role of advertising and free distribution in uptake27/08/2024 14:10:00
This briefing presents an overview of known impacts of advertising restrictions of vaping products, and of the evidence on the role played by advertising and free distribution on vaping uptake.
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 202427/08/2024 12:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2024.
Celebrating three years of funded childcare27/08/2024 10:05:00
This month marks three years since funded early learning and childcare (ELC) was nearly doubled for eligible two-year-olds and all three and four-year-olds in Scotland.