Scotland's Vision for Trade: annual report - October 2024

Our third annual report on Scotland's Vision for Trade, outlining the range of specific actions that we have taken over the past year and our continued ambition to make trade-related decisions based on the principles of inclusive growth, wellbeing, sustainability, net zero and good governance.

Introduction

In January 2021, the Scottish Government published Scotland’s Vision for Trade (the Vision): a strategic policy framework to guide the decisions we make on trade in a way that supports our wider ambitions for the Scottish economy, people and the planet.

In the Vision, we committed to publishing an annual review to report on implementation progress. This report builds on our second Annual Report published in June 2023. It documents how we have put the Vision into practice and met the needs of people and businesses in our policy development and trade decisions.

Over the course of the year we have taken concrete action, using the levers currently available to the Scottish Government, and engaging with the previous UK Government to encourage them to use theirs.

This report first addresses the new context in which UK trade policy will take place following the July 2024 General Election. It then summarises our progress since 2023 under four outcomes:

Taking action to improve the trading environment for businesses in Scotland.

Putting the Wellbeing Economy into practice in our approach to trade.

Using our work on trade to help meet climate ambitions and support human rights.

Advocating for Scottish priorities within the UK Government’s trade policy.

Economy

We took action to improve the trading environment for businesses in Scotland

Business engagement

We engaged businesses on their views on trade, including through the Scottish Services Trade Forum.

Standards, Regulation & WTO

We used regulations, standards and the WTO to improve the trading environment for business e.g. Whisky standard.

Market access barriers

We collaborated to resolve market access barriers affecting businesses in Scotland e.g. oats, legal services.

People

We put the Wellbeing Economy into practice in our approach to trade

Winners and losers

We raised the Scottish Government’s profile on trade through engaging internationally on the differential impacts of trade.

Research on inclusive trade

We worked with the Centre for Inclusive Trade Policy to get evidence on Scottish jobs directly or indirectly linked to exporting activity.

Gender and trade

We collaborated with stakeholders (including OECD) to develop a research project on how to address the gender export gap in Scotland.

Planet

We used our work on trade to help meet climate ambitions and support human rights

Action on climate and trade

We supported the UK Government’s decision to leave the Energy Charter Treaty and highlighted coherence between trade and climate at COP28.

Human rights

We made human rights a central consideration in our approach to trade.

UK Government Engagement

We advocated for Scottish priorities within the UK Government’s Trade Policy

Trade negotiations

We advocated for Scottish priorities in all UK trade negotiations, including with the Gulf Cooperation Council, India, Switzerland and Türkiye, and the UK’s US State MoU programme.

World Trade Organization

We contributed to the UK’s mandate for the 13th Ministerial Conference on fisheries subsidies and ecommerce.

TCA & FTA implementation

We pressed the UK Government on priorities for the TCA e.g. on professional qualifications and on improving existing trade deals, e.g. food and drink benefits.

