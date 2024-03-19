Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance planned

Like-for-like benefit to support seamless transition.

Plans for a Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance, a new benefit to provide continued support to around 66,000 adults with a disability or long-term health condition, have been unveiled.

Under new proposals, eligible people who receive Disability Living Allowance through the UK Government’s Department for Work and Pensions would have their award transferred automatically to the new Scottish benefit. They would then have the opportunity to apply for Adult Disability Payment if they choose.

Legislation to create the ‘closed’ benefit – for existing recipients of the Disability Living Allowance that it supersedes – will be laid in the Scottish Parliament this year.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville recently said:

“I’m pleased that we can progress plans to bring forward legislation to create a Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance and give people the opportunity to remain on this benefit for as long as they are eligible. “Once transferred, people can continue to be paid Scottish Adult Disability Allowance or apply for our flagship Adult Disability Payment if they prefer. “Around 137,000 people are now receiving our Adult Disability Payment and it has provided almost £462 million to disabled people since it was launched in 2022.”

Background

Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance will be a ‘closed’ benefit, available only to those whose awards are transferred onto it and not open to new applicants – who should instead apply for Adult Disability Payment.

Under these proposals, eligible people who receive Disability Living Allowance through the UK Department for Work and Pensions would have their award transferred automatically to the Scottish payment.

The new Scottish benefit will be introduced on a ‘like-for-like’ basis, with clients’ benefit components, rates and review periods being upheld by Social Security Scotland, ensuring the transfer will be straightforward for those affected. Subject to legislative approval it Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance is expected to launch in early 2025.

People in Scotland currently receiving Personal Independence Payments will continue to have their awards moved onto Adult Disability Payment.