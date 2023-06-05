Big Lottery Fund
Scottish Community Groups Celebrate After Winning Public Vote For National Lottery Funding
Nine hard-working Scottish community groups have won up to £70,000 each of National Lottery funding in this year’s The People’s Projects. The vital funding was awarded after they won the public over with their plans to make a life-changing difference in their local communities.
The list of the nine winning projects is attached. PDF[0.2MB]
The groups were among 95 worthwhile projects across the UK in the running to share over £4 million in National Lottery funding as part of this year’s The People’s Projects.
The People’s Projects sees The National Lottery Community Fund, ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail (in Scotland) working together to give the public a unique say in how National Lottery funding should be invested in their local area.
Visit www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk to see a full list of winning projects across the UK.
Since The People’s Projects started in 2005, it has awarded around £45 million to over 1,000 good causes, delivering vital grants to the heart of UK communities.
