Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2023
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
The Scottish Government today published the Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2023. The publication details statistics on the employment and production from Scottish fish farms. It is structured to follow industry trends within the farmed Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout and other species sectors.
Some key figures from this publication are:
- In 2023, production of Atlantic salmon decreased by 18,245 tonnes (11%) to 150,949 tonnes.
- The total number of smolts produced in 2023 decreased by 3.6 million (7%) to 51.5 million.
- Production tonnage of rainbow trout increased by 6% in 2023 to 9,258 tonnes. This is the highest level of rainbow trout production recorded in Scotland.
- Brown and sea trout production decreased to 16 tonnes in 2023.
- In 2023, the total number of staff directly employed in salmon production was 1,480 staff, a decrease of 28 staff compared with 2022. The staffing figures refer to production of Atlantic salmon in seawater and do not include staff involved with processing or marketing activities.
Background
Scottish Fish Farm Production Survey 2023 - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
- The survey is compiled from data collected directly from authorised fish farming businesses.
- Official statistics are produced by professionally independent staff – more information on the standards of official statistics in Scotland can be accessed at: Producing Official Statistics - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scottish-fish-farm-production-survey-2023/
