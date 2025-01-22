Scottish Graduate Visa proposed

First Minister outlines plans to help grow Scotland’s economy.

A dedicated visa for international graduates from Scottish universities or colleges who want to stay in Scotland after their studies has been proposed by First Minister John Swinney.

Speaking at JP Morgan Chase & Co in Glasgow, the First Minister set out how a tailored visa route for students who have completed their studies could help to tackle population challenges in Scotland and grow the economy.

The ‘Scottish Graduate Visa’ would be linked to a Scottish tax code and be based on a requirement to live and work in Scotland. It would be granted for up to two years and would act as a bridge between Study and Graduate visas and the Skilled Worker Visa, giving international students an additional two years to gain the professional experience required to qualify for roles on the Skilled Worker Visa route.

As migration is a reserved issue, developing and delivering the Scottish Graduate Visa would require the cooperation of the UK Government ahead of it coming into force.

During the speech the First Minister also stressed the urgency of Scotland rejoining the European Union, ensuring access to the Single Market and reinstating freedom of movement, to help tackle Scotland’s distinct demographic challenges which would benefit from inward migration.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“I have set out the areas where I believe urgent action, clarity of purpose, and collective endeavour are necessary if we are to truly prosper as a nation.

“Maximising the economic and community benefit from our massive energy wealth, acting now to address our looming population crisis, and committing ourselves once again to Europe and its single market is essential for the wellbeing of our society and the future success of our economy.

“The pragmatic approach I am setting out today when it comes to migration is an attractive proposition for international students and will ensure they can gain experience as they work towards the high salary threshold for a Skilled Worker Visa.

“I urge the UK Government to work with us – not dismiss this proposal out of hand – to ensure that we can attract and retain those students and graduates to Scotland, so that they can continue to contribute to our economy and society.”

Background

The UK previously had a tailored migration route based on geography. In 2005, the then Scottish and UK Governments established the ‘Fresh Talent: Working in Scotland’ scheme. This was a post-study visa route for international students in Scotland which ran from 2005 to 2008 and was then replaced by a UK-wide post study work route before being disbanded in 2012.

The proposal for a Scottish Graduate Visa should be viewed alongside other Scottish Government proposals for tailored migration routes, which are focused on addressing specific challenges within the immigration system such as the Rural Visa Pilot and the Scottish Visa.