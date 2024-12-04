Scottish Prison Population Statistics 2023-24

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

According to statistics published by the Chief Statistician today, the Scottish prison population increased by 6% in 2023-24 to 7,860 on the average day.

The increase in the prison population in 2023-24 was primarily driven by an increase in the sentenced population (+8% since 2022-23).

The statistics released today only cover the period to 31st March 2024 and do not refer to prison population changes occurring after that date.

In the average daily sentenced population (6,017 in 2023-24), there were increases in the number serving sentences for index offences in Group 2: Sexual Offences (+12% to 1,392) and Group 3: Crimes of dishonesty (+17% to 344). The group serving sentences for index offences in Group 1 (Non-sexual crimes of violence) increased at a lower rate (+4% to 2,722 in 2023-24), but remained the largest group in the average daily sentenced population, accounting for 45% overall.

In line with previously reported trends, the proportion of the average daily sentenced population serving sentences for index offences in Groups 1 (Non-sexual crimes of violence) and 2 (Sexual crimes) continued to grow in 2023-24, reaching 68% (+1 percentage point from 2022-23).

The share of the average daily sentenced population serving shorter index sentences remained below pre-pandemic levels in 2023-24. In 2019-20, 53% of the sentenced population had index sentences of 4 years or less. In 2023-24 this proportion had fallen to 44%.

The overall average daily remand population remained stable between 2022-23 and 2023-24, falling by just 0.5% to 1,796. The increase in the average daily sentenced population has meant that the proportion of the overall prison population held on remand on the average day has fallen in 2023-24 (to 23%). It should be noted that the method of data construction for the accredited official statistics leads to an undercount of the remand population when compared to other sources. Accredited official statistics are intended to provide an overview of high level trends only.

The nationality of individuals experiencing imprisonment has been added for this statistical release on the prison population. British nationals comprise more than 90% of individuals experiencing imprisonment in Scotland in 2023-24. The proportion of individuals who are not British nationals has increased from 5% in 2017-18 to 9% in 2023-24. In 2023-24, individuals from the European Economic Area comprise the largest non-British national group experiencing imprisonment (607), a consistent pattern since 2010-11.

Arrivals to prison increased by around 11% in 2023-24 to 11,646. Prior to the pandemic there was a long term downward trend in the number of arrivals to prison. While the number of arrivals to prison increased in 2023-24, the number of arrivals remains lower than pre-pandemic levels (14,341 in 2019-20).

There was a 6.5% increase in departures from prison to 11,111 in 2023-24. Both arrivals to and departures from prison were below pre-pandemic levels in 2023-24, but the difference between the two (535) is at its highest level since 2018-19 (when it was 719) leading to a growth in the population.

Median time on remand before departure remained at around 21 days in 2023-24. The longest periods spent on remand had been increasing over time but fell in 2023-24. While this was a reduction from the previous year, time on remand remained substantially longer than the pre-pandemic period. In 2023-24, the longest 10% of stays before departure from remand took 110 days or more, a reduction of 36 days from 2022-23. However, in 2017-18, the longest 10% of stays before departure took 64 days or more.

For those transitioning from the remand population to the sentenced population in 2023-24, the median time on remand reduced from 54 days in 2022-23 to 47 days. The longest 10% of stays before transitioning from remand to sentenced took 278 days or more, a reduction of 11 days from 2022-23. While this is a reduction between 2022-23 and 2023-24, the time to transition from the remand to the sentenced population remains substantially longer than pre-pandemic. In 2017-18, the median days to transition was 31 and the longest 10% of stays before transition took 123 days or more.

