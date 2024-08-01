Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Scottish Secretary hosts a reception for Edinburgh's festivals
Ian Murray thanks the hard work of people behind the scenes who make the festivals a success.
The Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, hosted a reception as the Edinburgh Festivals get underway this week.
The event, which was hosted in Queen Elizabeth House, the UK Government’s flagship building in Edinburgh, was attended by representatives from Edinburgh’s 11 Festivals. Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill also attended.
There was a performance from Ryan Corbett, a classical accordionist from Glasgow.
The UK Government is supporting artists bringing work to the Fringe Festival through its ‘Keep it Fringe’ fund, an initiative launched in 2023. Supported by £1 million from the UK Government over two years (2024 and 2025), there are 180 recipients of £2,500 bursaries this year.
The UK Government is also helping to fund a central premises for the Edinburgh Fringe Society to house staff and provide a venue for visitors throughout the year.
Speaking at the event, Mr Murray said:
“For three weeks in August, the city of Edinburgh becomes the global epicentre of culture as we welcome an explosion of creative energy. Artists and performers take to hundreds of stages all over the city to present shows for every taste.
“It is of course not only a cultural and social asset, but a huge contributor to our economy, generating around £360m and supporting around 7000 jobs each year. The creative industries are the fastest growing part of our economy and we should nourish and support this growth.
“They are all a key part of Brand Scotland, and I am determined the Edinburgh festivals form part of our plan to attract international investment to Scotland, so that they can be enjoyed by future generations.
“I would like to thank everyone involved in the festivals whose hard work helps make this success story possible.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scottish-secretary-hosts-a-reception-for-edinburghs-festivals
