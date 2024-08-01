Scottish Secretary hosts a reception for Edinburgh's festivals

Ian Murray thanks the hard work of people behind the scenes who make the festivals a success.

The Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, hosted a reception as the Edinburgh Festivals get underway this week.

The event, which was hosted in Queen Elizabeth House, the UK Government’s flagship building in Edinburgh, was attended by representatives from Edinburgh’s 11 Festivals. Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill also attended.

There was a performance from Ryan Corbett, a classical accordionist from Glasgow.

The UK Government is supporting artists bringing work to the Fringe Festival through its ‘Keep it Fringe’ fund, an initiative launched in 2023. Supported by £1 million from the UK Government over two years (2024 and 2025), there are 180 recipients of £2,500 bursaries this year.

The UK Government is also helping to fund a central premises for the Edinburgh Fringe Society to house staff and provide a venue for visitors throughout the year.

Speaking at the event, Mr Murray said: