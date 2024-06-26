An Official Statistics Publication

The Chief Statistician today published the Scottish Shellfish Farm Production Survey 2023. The publication details statistics on the employment, production and value of shellfish from Scottish Shellfish Farms. It is structured to follow trends within the common mussel, Pacific oyster, native oyster and king scallop species sectors. Some statistics are given for the 10-year period 2014-2023.

Some key figures from this publication are:

Table production tonnage of common mussel increased by 13% from 9,092 tonnes in 2022 to 10,311 tonnes in 2023. This is the highest level of common mussel production ever recorded in Scotland.

During 2023, 3.9 million Pacific oyster shells were produced from the table market, a decrease of 4% from the 2022 total.

Employment decreased by 4% from 2022, with 246 full-time, part-time and casual staff being employed in 2023.

Overall estimated first sale value for all shellfish species was calculated to be approximately £14.1 million in 2023, a 36% increase on the 2022 value.

The full statistical publication can be accessed at: Scottish Shellfish Farm Survey 2023 - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Notes:

The survey is compiled from data collected directly from authorised shellfish farming businesses.