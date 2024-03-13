Scottish youth charity awarded £60,000 to fund lifechanging Arctic adventures

The Polar Academy has today (WEDNESDAY 13 MARCH) been awarded funding from the Young Start programme to continue delivering their annual programme of training to children from all over Scotland, which ultimately results in an expedition to Greenland.

The £60,000 awarded to the charity is part of a total of more than £1.5 million awarded to 19 Scottish organisations supporting children, teenagers and young adults across the country.

Young Start, delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund, awards dormant bank account funding to projects that help young people reach their full potential. See full list of projects attached [PDF 133KB]

The Polar Academy works with “invisible” kids - shy or awkward youngsters that struggle with their confidence, or may be victims of bullying, have anxiety, depression or have suffered bereavement. Each year, the charity works with around 30 young Scots in an intensive one year physical and mental training programme culminating in a winter expedition in Greenland.

Holly Carroll, aged 16 from Dundee, took part in last year’s programme and says the experience has improved her life exponentially.

