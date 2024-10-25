“Scrap charity lottery sales cap” - Social Justice Secretary

UK Government urged to remove limit on funds raised for good causes.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has written to Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy to urge the UK Government to remove the cap on charity lottery sales.

Charity lotteries raise money for local, national and international good causes through their ticket sales. However, the current sales cap means that charities can raise no more than £50m for these causes per year.

Ms Somerville said:

“As the difficult economic climate has made it harder for charities to raise funds, while also increasing the need of the communities they serve, the cap on charity lottery sales is only serving to restrict the positive impact they could have in raising money for good causes.

“The UK Government should undertake a review of the cap and consider the huge difference that lifting it could bring to lives and communities across the country.”

People’s Postcode Lottery Managing Director, Clara Govier, said:

“The charity lottery sales limits are causing increasing difficulties for charity fundraising at a time when charities need these vital funds to respond to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Charity lotteries exist to benefit society, yet have sales limits in place which do not apply to any other type of gambling product, and ultimately make raising funds for charity more difficult.

“Removing them would cost the Treasury nothing but benefit many charities. We welcome the Scottish Government’s call for these outdated sales limits to be removed, and urge the UK Government to take action.”

Background

The full text of the Social Justice Secretary’s letter: Charity lottery sales limits: Letter to UK Government - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)