Scunthorpe angler pays for fishing in close season

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted an angler from Scunthorpe for fishing during the close season.

Angler caught breaking close season regulations

Case brought by Environment Agency’s fisheries enforcement team

Close season in place to help protect fishing stocks

Lulian Constantinescu, 34, of Mulgrave Street, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, admitted the charge at Humber Magistrates Court in a case heard on 18 September 2024.

He was ordered to pay a total of £307 after admitting that he fished in the close season at South Soak Drain near Wiseman Bridge, Scunthorpe, on 19 March 2024.

The court imposed penalties of a £123 fine, £135 costs and a victim’s surcharge of £49.

Close season

The annual close season (from 15 March – 15 June) prevents fishing for coarse fish in rivers and streams across England, helping to protect fish when they are spawning and supporting vulnerable stocks. Environment Agency officers conduct patrols to ensure anglers respect this no fishing period.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

“The close season is in place to reduce disturbances to protect vulnerable stocks during their peak spawning period.

“We urge anglers to respect the close season in order to help reduce pressures on our fisheries, benefitting fish and the wider environment.

“We hope the penalties will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing during the close season.

“Our fisheries enforcement team work seven days a week to check that anglers are following fishing regulations.”

Fisheries enforcement

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust.

Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fishing licences

All income from fishing licence sales is used to fund our work to protect and improve fish stocks, fisheries and the environment.

This includes improving habitats for fish, reinvesting money back to facilities and clubs for anglers, tackling illegal fishing and working with partners to encourage more people to give fishing a go.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence.

A 1-day licence costs from just £7.10 and an annual licence costs from just £35.80. Concessions are available. Junior licences are free for 13 to 16-year-olds.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The Charge – Lulian Constantinescu

On 19 March 2024 at South Soak Drain near Wiseman Bridge, Scunthorpe, fished for freshwater fish in the close season.

This is contrary to National Byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on 12 July 2010 and contrary to National Byelaw 6 confirmed March 23 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.