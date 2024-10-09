Search begins for next generation of cyber security talent

Young people across the country are being called upon to put their cyber skills to the test in the new UK Cyber Team Competition, offering them the chance to represent the UK on the world stage and kickstart a career in cyber security.

Young people across the country are being called upon to put their cyber skills to the test in the new UK Cyber Team Competition, offering them the chance to represent the UK on the world stage and kickstart a career in cyber security.

The Competition invites 18- to 25-year-olds with a passion for cyber security to test their skills against challenging cyber exercises designed to push their technical expertise and problem-solving abilities.

This includes simulations of real-world scenarios in areas like cryptography, digital forensics, web exploitation and network security. This hands-on experience offers a unique opportunity to engage in demanding tasks that mirror the day-to-day challenges faced by professionals in the field.

Top performers will earn a place on the UK Cyber Team and take the next step in their cyber security career, with access to advanced training supported by industry experts, networking opportunities with agencies and leading cyber security firms, and mentorship to help develop their careers.

Together, they will represent the nation in prestigious international cyber competitions, including friendly matches against other national cyber teams, and major events like the International Cybersecurity Championship and the European Cybersecurity Challenge.

Cyber Security Minister Feryal Clark said:

In an increasingly digital world cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and it’s essential we stay ahead of the curve. The UK Cyber Team Competition is an exciting opportunity for young talent to showcase their skills and play a crucial role in protecting our nation’s digital future. We’re looking to find the best and brightest minds to represent the UK on the world stage. I encourage all eligible young people with a passion for cyber security and technology to take on the challenge and be part of something truly impactful.

This competition will help the UK plug the cyber skills gap, fill high-demand roles and provide young professionals with valuable skills and career opportunities in this critical field.

It will strengthen national security at a time when the need for skilled cyber professionals has never been greater, and also set young people up for jobs of the future – driving forward the government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity.

Participation from underrepresented groups and all parts of the UK is actively encouraged to support diversity in the cyber talent pipeline.

The competition, delivered in partnership with the SANS Institute, is open to all UK residents aged 18 to 25 with an interest in cyber security. Applications are now open, where participants can register and access preliminary challenges.

The UK’s cyber security industry is valued at £11.9 billion and helps protect growth in the UK. Cyber skills are in huge demand across the economy and the 2024 Cyber security skills in the UK labour market survey found that 44% of UK businesses do not have the fundamental skills to protect themselves from cyber-attacks.

James Lyne, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at SANS said:

SANS Institute is delighted to collaborate with DSIT on the UK Cyber Team Competition, a critical initiative addressing the growing cyber security skills shortage. We are a firm believer in uncapping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals in the 18-25 year old bracket. By immersing young talent in real-world cyber scenarios and providing direct mentorship from industry leaders, we are not only cultivating the next generation of highly skilled professionals but also reinforcing the nation’s cyber defence capabilities. These types of competitions are essential in showcasing the UK’s cybersecurity strength, bolstering national defence, and in the spirit of friendly competition with other nations we in turn build international relationships. These competitions also drive growth in the cybersecurity sector by providing a platform for talent recruitment and skills development, while ensuring that participants are equipped with the expertise needed to help defend organisations. We also hope that this initiative will contribute to the long-term resilience of the UK’s digital landscape and broader security objectives by fostering a diverse pipeline of well-trained professionals.

Sheridan Ash MBE and Dr Claire Thorne, co-CEOs of Tech She Can said:

This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the wide range of often overlooked roles in cybersecurity throughout the UK, while connecting a wealth of untapped technology talent with real-world industry experiences and job prospects. The diversity and technology skills gaps are both real and urgent challenges. Through our work in classrooms across the country, we’ve seen how aligning young people’s passions—like gaming and eSports—with technology careers can engage both boys and girls effectively. We’re particularly excited about the doors this will open for young women, who are already playing, and will continue to play, a critical role in safeguarding our future.

Katie Gallagher OBE, co-founder of the North West Cyber Resilience Centre said:

We welcome this excellent initiative from DSIT to inspire young people to explore careers in cyber security. As the recent government survey found 44% of businesses have skills gaps in basic technical areas - and 30% of cyber firms in 2024 have faced a problem with technical skills gaps. However, with the growth of cyber breaches and hacking, it is vital that we work together as a community to grow the cyber security talent pathway.

Notes to editors

How to apply

Important dates

Applications open

Wednesday 9 October 2024 to Wednesday 20 November 2024

Online qualifying rounds

Round 1; 30 November 2024 to Sunday 1 December 2024

Round 2: 13 December 2024 to 17 January 2025

Live in-person final

Friday 17 and Saturday 18 January 2025

In partnership with Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) will be sending a team of young women to represent the UK at the inaugural Kunoichi Cyber Games taking place at the Code Blue cyber security conference in Tokyo later this year.