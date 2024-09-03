Second Mother and Child Recovery House

Children’s charity Aberlour helping mothers through recovery.

A second residential rehabilitation service to support women and their children through recovery from addiction / substance use has been opened in Falkirk.

The Scottish Government has invested £5.5 million to support the development of this Aberlour Childcare Trust facility, as well as a house in Dundee which opened in January 2023.

The houses offer 24/7 support and keep families together by letting children of women with problematic substance use stay with their mothers during their recovery.

Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd yesterday said:

“This house will allow women to access residential rehabilitation services and keep their family together. “We know there is a strong link between women having children removed from their care and risk of drug-related death. Treatment is more effective when families are kept together and it also reduces the harmful impact on children. “Widening access to residential rehabilitation is a key part of our National Mission on Drugs. We have made £100 million available for residential rehabilitation from 2021 to 2026 to ensure 1,000 people receive public funding for their placement each year by then. That includes £38 million as part of our commitment to increase the number of beds to 650.”

Aberlour Chief Executive SallyAnn Kelly OBE yesterday said:

“We are delighted to open our new Mother and Child Recovery House in Falkirk. It follows the opening of our first house in January 2023 in Dundee, which has transformed the lives of mothers and their children. “Both houses offer a unique service enabling women with problem drug and alcohol issues to keep their young children with them as they recover. They provide specialist support that helps women develop skills and encourages them to build new futures for themselves and their children. We understand the need to work alongside women to address their fears. “We are grateful to the Scottish Government for funding this much-needed new service.”

Background

The PHS report found that ‘The available evidence suggests that the Scottish Government is on track to hit its target of 1,000 individuals per year publicly funded to go to rehab by 2026.’

The statistics show that in the full financial year 2023-24, a total of 938 placements were approved overall.

The Scottish Government launched a £2 million Residential Rehabilitation Additional Placement Fund (APF) and national online service directory rehab.scot last month. This will provide additional funding for local Alcohol and Drug Partnerships (ADPs) that are experiencing high demand.

Aberlour | Mother and Child Recovery House