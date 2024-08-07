Secretary of State calls for end to ‘senseless violence’

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland the Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP said:

“This morning, I joined Cabinet, where I expressed my support for the police for their continued hard work, and that of the dedicated people who are helping to rebuild communities in the wake of the damage caused.

“I remain in contact with the First Minister and deputy First Minister, Justice Minister and the Chief Constable, and will continue to offer them my full support.

“The violence which has sowed fear in local communities and damaged businesses is totally unacceptable.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve better.

“Those involved in this violent disorder are damaging the very communities they falsely claim to represent.

“I would like to thank the PSNI for their continuing efforts to keep our communities safe. My thoughts are with all those who have suffered, including the businesses that have been attacked, and the member of the public who was the victim of a serious assault during last night’s disorder.

“I urge those involved to stop this senseless violence and intimidation.”