Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Secretary of State calls for end to ‘senseless violence’
The statement follows continued disorder in Belfast
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland the Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP said:
“This morning, I joined Cabinet, where I expressed my support for the police for their continued hard work, and that of the dedicated people who are helping to rebuild communities in the wake of the damage caused.
“I remain in contact with the First Minister and deputy First Minister, Justice Minister and the Chief Constable, and will continue to offer them my full support.
“The violence which has sowed fear in local communities and damaged businesses is totally unacceptable.
“The people of Northern Ireland deserve better.
“Those involved in this violent disorder are damaging the very communities they falsely claim to represent.
“I would like to thank the PSNI for their continuing efforts to keep our communities safe. My thoughts are with all those who have suffered, including the businesses that have been attacked, and the member of the public who was the victim of a serious assault during last night’s disorder.
“I urge those involved to stop this senseless violence and intimidation.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-calls-for-end-to-senseless-violence
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Assembly
Committee on Standards and Privileges Publishes Report on a Complaint Against then First Minister Givan, Ministers Lyons, Mcilveen, Poots and Junior Minister Middleton06/08/2024 11:15:00
The Committee on Standards and Privileges yesterday published its report on a complaint made in September 2021 against the then First Minister Paul Givan MLA, Ministers Gordon Lyons MLA, Michelle McIlveen MLA, Edwin Poots MLA and Junior Minister Gary Middleton MLA, alleging that they had breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct.
Committee on Standards and Privileges Publishes Report on a Complaint Against Dr Patrick Brown (Former MLA)05/07/2024 14:15:00
The Committee on Standards and Privileges has today published its report on a complaint against the former MLA, Dr Patrick Brown, alleging that he had breached the Assembly Members’ Code of Conduct.
Communities Committee Invite Local Deaf Community to ‘get to Know the Assembly’28/06/2024 13:15:00
The Assembly Committee for Communities held a special event at Parliament Buildings yesterday (Thursday) at which members of the local deaf community were invited to learn more about the work and remit of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Assembly Committee Calls for Greater Support for Fisheries Sector on Visit to Kilkeel Harbour28/06/2024 12:15:00
The Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took its weekly meeting yesterday (Thursday 27 June) to the Nautilus Centre at Kilkeel Harbour where Members heard from the Anglo-North Irish Fish Producers Organisation (ANIFPO) and The Northern Ireland Fish Producers’ Organisation Ltd (NIFPO) on current issues impacting the fisheries sector.
Assembly Women's Caucus Shines Spotlight on Young Female Leaders21/06/2024 10:15:15
The Northern Ireland Assembly Women’s Caucus held an event in Parliament Buildings on Tuesday 18 June with young female Members from the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly.
Urgent Action Needed on Mental Health Services20/06/2024 12:15:00
The Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has urged the Department of Health to give greater priority to mental health in Northern Ireland and increase the funding of key services.
Assembly Committee Visits 'State of the Art' Dairy Centre at Greenmount18/06/2024 10:15:00
On Thursday 13 June, the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took its weekly meeting to the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise’s (CAFRE) Greenmount campus in Antrim.
Assembly Committee calls for views on Equality Legislation 'Gaps' here10/06/2024 14:15:00
An Assembly Committee is urging interested groups here to put forward their views on gaps in equality legislation in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland Assembly Infrastructure Committee Visits Belfast Transport Hub31/05/2024 09:25:00
The Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for Infrastructure held its first external meeting of this mandate at the new Belfast Grand Central Station Transport Hub, where Members took evidence from Translink on public transport safety.