Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland's statement on Northern Ireland Finances 2022/2023
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has set a Northern Ireland Budget for 2022/23 and will bring forward legislation for this Budget in a Budget Bill in due course.
Commenting on the Budget allocation WMS, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP said:
The fact that Ministers who remained in their posts during the six months from May to October 2022, have left NI’s public finances with a black hole of some £660m is hugely disappointing. I believe that if the necessary care of Northern Ireland’s public finances had been taken over the last six months, the risk of overspend could have been more easily and fully mitigated.
However we recognise the public in Northern Ireland must be protected in future by bringing the public finances under control so it is with significant regret that I am now setting a Northern Ireland Budget, as the former Executive failed to do so. I have a clear message to the parties - if they disagree with my budget, they should restore the Executive to consider and revise the departmental position I have set out.
My priority continues to be to work towards the restoration of an Executive. Difficult decisions are ahead, and I urge parties to come together and to provide the locally accountable leadership that the people of Northern Ireland deserve.
Statement made on 24 November 2022 on Northern Ireland Finances 2022/2023 available here
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/secretary-of-state-for-northern-irelands-statement-on-northern-ireland-finances-20222023
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Secretary of State for NI provides update on election07/11/2022 11:15:00
Following discussions with NI party leaders, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP, confirms an election will not take place in December.
Secretary of State for NI, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP - Statement31/10/2022 15:15:15
The Secretary of State for NI has issued the following statement after the deadline for the re-formation of the Northern Ireland Executive passed (28 October 2022).
Secretary of State says education key to marking 25th anniversary of Belfast Good Friday Agreement31/10/2022 12:33:00
Secretary of State says education key to marking 25th anniversary of Belfast Good Friday Agreement.
UK Government to commission abortion services in Northern Ireland25/10/2022 14:15:00
The UK Government will commission abortion services for women and girls in Northern Ireland, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has announced today (Monday 24 October).
Joint Communiqué of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference10/10/2022 15:33:00
A meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) took place at Lancaster House, London, on 7 October 2022.
Secretary of State speech to 2022 British-Irish Association Conference05/09/2022 11:15:00
Rt Hon Shailesh Vara MP recently (02 September 2022) delivered a keynote speech to the 2022 British-Irish Association Conference.
Platinum Jubilee Rug unveiled at Ulster Carpets26/08/2022 11:15:00
The winner of the Northern Ireland Office’s Platinum Jubilee design competition and Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns have returned to Ulster Carpets for the unveiling of a special Platinum Jubilee gift for Her Majesty the Queen from the young people of Northern Ireland.
Report outlines youth-centred framework to build a more confident and inclusive Northern Ireland05/08/2022 11:15:00
Wilton Park publishes report reflecting on the dialogue between participants at a special conference looking ahead to the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.