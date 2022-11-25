Secretary of State for Northern Ireland's statement on Northern Ireland Finances 2022/2023

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has set a Northern Ireland Budget for 2022/23 and will bring forward legislation for this Budget in a Budget Bill in due course.

Commenting on the Budget allocation WMS, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP said:

The fact that Ministers who remained in their posts during the six months from May to October 2022, have left NI’s public finances with a black hole of some £660m is hugely disappointing. I believe that if the necessary care of Northern Ireland’s public finances had been taken over the last six months, the risk of overspend could have been more easily and fully mitigated. However we recognise the public in Northern Ireland must be protected in future by bringing the public finances under control so it is with significant regret that I am now setting a Northern Ireland Budget, as the former Executive failed to do so. I have a clear message to the parties - if they disagree with my budget, they should restore the Executive to consider and revise the departmental position I have set out. My priority continues to be to work towards the restoration of an Executive. Difficult decisions are ahead, and I urge parties to come together and to provide the locally accountable leadership that the people of Northern Ireland deserve.

Statement made on 24 November 2022 on Northern Ireland Finances 2022/2023 available here