Sentencing Council Business Plan 2024/25
Yesterday we published our Business Plan for 2024/25, setting out the work the Council aims to undertake in the year to March 2025 to meet our statutory objectives and the objectives we set ourselves in our five-year strategy.
This work includes publishing new and revised guidelines for sentencing blackmail, kidnap and false imprisonment offences, aggravated vehicle taking offences, vehicle registration fraud and driver disqualification and immigration offences. The Business Plan also details the draft guidelines we will be consulting on during the year and our evaluation work, which will include reviewing our guidelines covering bladed articles and offensive weapons, intimidatory offences and breach offences, as well as a review of the expanded explanations that accompany some of the guideline factors.
Official statistics pre-announcement: Bladed articles and offensive weapons guideline evaluation and data release05/07/2024 14:10:00
This report will contain findings from an assessment of the impact and implementation of the Bladed articles and offensive weapons offences guidelines.
Improvements to the online magistrates’ court sentencing guidelines02/07/2024 12:05:00
The Sentencing Council has made a series of improvements to the online magistrates’ court sentencing guidelines to make it easier for users to find relevant guidelines and supplementary information.
Draft sentencing guideline for non-fatal strangulation and suffocation published for consultation16/05/2024 13:05:00
The Sentencing Council is consulting on a new sentencing guideline for two new offences – non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation.
Non-fatal strangulation and suffocation offences: proposed sentencing guideline published15/05/2024 14:20:00
A draft sentencing guideline for sentencing offenders convicted of non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation offences in courts across England and Wales, was published for consultation by the Sentencing Council today.
Sentencing pregnant women and new mothers03/04/2024 13:05:00
As of 1 April 2024, the Council is including a new, dedicated mitigating factor: ‘Pregnancy, childbirth and post-natal care’, in the majority of offence specific sentencing guidelines, providing guidance for courts on sentencing pregnant offenders and new mothers.
Miscellaneous amendments 2023 come into effect02/04/2024 09:15:00
Changes made to a number of sentencing guidelines in response to the Council’s 2023 miscellaneous amendments consultation came into effect on 1 April 2024,
Immigration offences: proposed sentencing guidelines published20/03/2024 12:15:00
A package of six new sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of immigration offences in England and Wales were published for consultation by the independent Sentencing Council today following changes in legislation.
Sentencing Council to make changes to manslaughter guidelines and introduce new guidance for sentencing pregnant offenders19/03/2024 12:05:00
Changes to a number of sentencing guidelines have been published by the Sentencing Council following a consultation on miscellaneous amendments.