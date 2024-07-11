Sentencing Council Business Plan 2024/25

Yesterday we published our Business Plan for 2024/25, setting out the work the Council aims to undertake in the year to March 2025 to meet our statutory objectives and the objectives we set ourselves in our five-year strategy.

This work includes publishing new and revised guidelines for sentencing blackmail, kidnap and false imprisonment offences, aggravated vehicle taking offences, vehicle registration fraud and driver disqualification and immigration offences. The Business Plan also details the draft guidelines we will be consulting on during the year and our evaluation work, which will include reviewing our guidelines covering bladed articles and offensive weapons, intimidatory offences and breach offences, as well as a review of the expanded explanations that accompany some of the guideline factors.