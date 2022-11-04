Crown Prosecution Service
Serial romance fraudster scammed over £324,000 from victims
A high-value serial romance fraudster was yesterday (3 November 2022) found guilty of duping victims out of just over £324,000 in an investment scam.
Emmanuel Scotts (DOB: 24/05/1967) has been convicted of four counts of Fraud by False Representation at Kingston Crown Court.
Scotts pretended to four female victims that he met through an online dating agency that he was a successful stockbroker and that he could make high returns on investment opportunities, in different places including Hong Kong. He also used three aliases in his dealings with one of the victims.
The prosecution team showed that there were no genuine investment opportunities and that Scotts used the victims' money for gambling and supporting himself and his family.
The total losses suffered by the four victims amount to £324,487.
Kelly Matthews of the CPS yesterday said:
“Scotts showed complete disregard for his victims who he met on an online dating agency for the sole purpose of exploiting and scamming them out of much-needed money. He caused terrible emotional distress to his vulnerable victims.
“We want to encourage all those who think they’ve been a victim of romance fraud not to feel embarrassed or ashamed but rather to report it.
“We will be pursuing Scotts' ill-gotten gains through the Proceeds of Crime Act.”
Anyone speaking to someone they do not know or have not been in contact with for a long time is urged to follow the ‘Take Five To Stop Fraud’ advice. Members of the public are encouraged to:
- Stop and think before parting with your money or information in order to keep you safe;
- Challenge whether the information or request you have received could be fake. It is ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests as only criminals will try to rush or panic you;
- Protect yourself by reporting any scams you think you have fallen for to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 and to your bank immediately.
The CPS is committed to working alongside the government and law enforcement to provide a multi-agency response to combat romance fraud. CPS prosecutors work to seek justice in a variety of cases including those that cause the greatest harm to the public especially vulnerable victims.
If you think you have been a victim of a romance scam - you are not alone. Contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or online.
Notes to Editors
- Kelly Matthews is the Unit Head Prosecutor for the CPS Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- SEOCID was launched on 1 April 2022 and is the CPS’s response to the changing nature of crime by bringing together specialists in organised and economic crime as the lines in these areas of crime continue to become more blurred
- Emmanuel Scotts (D.O.B.: 24/05/1967) was convicted of a total of five fraud-related offences. He was found guilty on 03/11/22 of four counts of Fraud by False Representation and he pleaded guilty on 13/09/22 to one count of Supplying Articles for Use in Frauds.
