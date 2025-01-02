Serious Crime Laws to be overhauled to combat people-smuggling gangs

Suspected people smugglers will face travel bans, social media blackouts and restrictions on phone usage under tough new laws to dismantle organised immigration crime networks.

In a major upgrade to Serious Crime Prevention Orders, new Interim Orders will allow immediate action to disrupt and deter suspected serious criminality.

These orders are part of a stronger approach to organised crime which will form part of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill. This new approach will level up our response to serious crime including organised immigration crime, with new powers mirroring those which are already used to disrupt other harmful criminality such as knife crime, slavery and trafficking.

The Bill will improve border security, a key foundation for delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change.

Currently, securing a Serious Crime Prevention Order imposed on suspects, including people smugglers, can be a complex and lengthy process, restricting the use of this powerful tool.

Interim Orders will go further, speeding up the process for placing restrictions on people under investigation to prevent, deter and disrupt serious and organised crime, including people smuggling. These new Interim Orders will allow the National Crime Agency (NCA), the police and other law enforcement agencies to apply directly to the High Court to impose immediate restrictions while a full Order is considered.

By taking immediate action at an early stage, without requiring a conviction, these Interim Orders will help crack down on people smugglers and other forms of serious and organised crime. This will strengthen the tools of law enforcement to disrupt these individuals who are operating in the UK, in some cases allowing investigations and prosecutions to continue whilst preventing further serious criminality from taking place.

The new orders will form an important part of preventing organised immigration crime while complementing the UK’s relentless pursuit of criminal gangs.

Restrictions will vary on a case-by-case basis but could include:

Travel restrictions

A ban on laptop or mobile phone usage

A ban on accessing social media networks, including via a third party

Restrictions on whom someone can associate with

Restrictions on devices and communications with certain individuals

Restrictions on their finances, helping to prevent criminal proceeds from going under the radar.

Breaching an Interim Order could lead to up to five years in prison.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

“Dangerous criminal people-smugglers are profiting from undermining our border security and putting lives at risk. They cannot be allowed to get away with it.

“Stronger international collaboration has already led to important arrests and action against dangerous gangs over the last few months. We will give law enforcement stronger powers they need to pursue and stop more of these vile gang networks.

“Border security is one of the foundations of this government’s Plan for Change, including making people better off, delivering safer streets and strengthening our NHS, and we will do everything in our power to deliver for working people.”

The announcement comes in the same week as the disruption of a major Afghan people-smuggling ring by a joint operation between the NCA and Belgian authorities, with support from Immigration Enforcement and Border Force officers. Three individuals were arrested in the UK after fleeing Belgium in a small boat to avoid prosecution.

This is the latest development in the government’s crackdown on people-smuggling gangs and the new Border Security Command which is bringing together operational leads to disrupt more gangs across the continent, break their business model and bring them to justice.

The trio were found guilty of being part of an organised crime group responsible for transporting thousands of migrants into Europe, including some to the UK on small boats. The group also committed serious sexual offences against male migrant minors. They now face extradition back to Belgium to face justice, where last month a court in Antwerp convicted and sentenced the trio and 20 other members of the gang to a total of 170 years imprisonment, with sentences ranging from two to 18 years.

The landmark Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill will strengthen the operational activity of the new Border Security Command, backed up with £150 million, and bringing together key operational experts including Immigration Enforcement, Border Force and vital partners like the NCA. Further measures in the legislation will be brought forward to tackle all aspects of organised immigration crime.

In just under six months, there has been major progress in increasing enforcement and restoring order to the chaotic asylum system, stopping the Rwanda plan and restarting asylum processing to start bringing the backlog down. This work has already seen almost 13,500 people with no right to be here returned since the election.

The government’s wide-ranging approach to tackling illegal migration also includes strengthened global partnerships. The UK has signed new agreements with Germany and Iraq to tackle people-smuggling gangs and has enhanced co-operation with the Calais Group.