Serious youth violence more far-reaching than many realise

Ofsted, the CQC, HMICFRS and HMI Probation have today published a report that finds serious youth violence is more far-reaching than many adults realise, affecting children all over England and leaving a serious impact on communities.

Extent and impact of youth violence more serious than many adults realise.

Children as young as 11 carrying knives ‘for protection’ because they feel unsafe.

Action needs to be taken to support children most at risk, including those with special educational needs.

This is not just a ‘city problem’ and, shockingly, the inspectorates found that children as young as 11 are carrying knives for their own ‘protection’. In 2023, the Youth Endowment Fund surveyed 7,500 children in England and Wales, finding that 1 in 4 either had been a victim of violence or had perpetrated violence themselves. Almost half (47%) had witnessed violence in the last 12 months and 60% had seen ‘real world’ violent acts on social media.

Today’s report sets out the findings from 6 joint targeted area inspections focused on how local partnerships of children’s social care, health services, schools, the police and youth justice services work together to respond to serious youth violence. Inspectors tracked the experiences of hundreds of children across England and spoke to many families affected by serious youth violence.

Multi-agency work was found to be most effective when partners made serious youth violence a priority issue.

Effective initiatives to tackle serious youth violence focused on working with children, their families and communities to understand and address local needs, including the impact of trauma and abuse, access to education and support, and opportunities for children to develop their interests and skills. The report highlights one example of professionals finding an apprenticeship for a young person to develop their love of sport, and as a result that child is now positively engaged and making plans for his future education.

While the inspectorates found examples of local partnerships doing effective work to reduce harm to children, the report notes that this is not happening in all areas. Some Local Safeguarding Partnerships are consistently failing to identify serious violence as a safeguarding issue, leaving too many children at serious risk of harm.

Professionals sometimes did not realise the harmful consequences of the way they responded to children, such as blaming them for the harm they experienced, and/or failing to recognise their need for protection. Inspectors also found that Black children were more likely to be adultified in this way than others.

A lack of comprehensive guidance from government on how partners should work together to help children experiencing harm outside the home is exacerbating these problems.

The report finds that serious youth violence disproportionately affects children and young people with unidentified needs, particularly those who might be considered neurodivergent. It recommends that government and local agencies prioritise and target the needs of children most at risk, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Ofsted also commissioned research from the children and young people’s charity, Safer London, which found that children and parents affected by serious youth violence often felt a distinct lack of empathy from professionals. But where partnership working was a success, they talked about the value of tangible and practical support.

Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver said:

Knife crime is blighting the lives of too many children in England. It’s a national scandal. It’s very disturbing that children as young as 11 feel they need to carry a knife for their own protection. Where we see local partnerships are working well together, it makes a real difference. So I hope this report helps improve practice, knowledge and understanding for all local areas. Urgent action is needed now, to keep children safe.

Chief Inspector HM Inspectorate of Probation, Martin Jones said:

This report’s findings highlight the extent of serious youth violence and its impact on victims and communities. It is clear that multi-agency work is needed to further prioritise this area, sharing understanding to create programmes that better support those children most at risk. Youth justice services are well-placed to contribute to this work with their ability to provide appropriate assessment and support, although action must be taken to encourage these interventions earlier, in order to reduce harm and meet children’s needs.

Lucy Harte, Deputy Director for Multiagency Operations at Care Quality Commission (CQC), said:

The impact of serious youth violence is an insidious harm that people working in health services share the opportunity and responsibility to challenge. As well as the extent and impact being more serious than many adults realise, the inspection evidence also highlights that particular groups are at increased risk, such as children and young people with SEND. We have seen how effective training and strong partnerships between local services can make a significant difference to the experience of these vulnerable children – but this is not a consistent experience for everyone. This is a vital opportunity to learn and build on these findings, with effective involvement of health colleagues when services come together to plan both prevention strategies and support for those affected.

His Majesty’s Inspector of the Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), Michelle Skeer said:

The effects of serious youth violence on both children and communities are deeply concerning. It is vital that police forces intervene at the earliest opportunity to disrupt the risk to children and young people. Officers and staff need to be trained to respond effectively, and crucially, with a focus on the best interests of the child. I am encouraged that the police and their safeguarding partners in most areas are increasingly working with schools and other education providers to reduce the risks children face. Forces must continue to strengthen their partnerships, communicate effectively, and share information consistently to protect children.

