SFO Victim and Witness Care Coordinator receives MBE

Serious Fraud Office Victim and Witness Care Coordinator receives MBE for Services to the Administration of Justice.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is delighted to announce that Anna Twomlow, Victim and Witness Care Coordinator, has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List 2025 for Services to the Administration of Justice.

Anna has worked at the SFO for over seven years as Victim and Witness Care Coordinator and spent over twenty years working in victim care. Prior to joining the SFO her career includes working at Victim Support from 2004 – 2015, during which time she set up and ran the Witness Service at City of London Magistrates’ Court.

Anna also spent time seconded to the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service where she rolled out Witness Care Units and delivered training on victim care before taking up the role of Divisional Manager running Victim Support Services in South West London.

Since joining the SFO Anna has developed the policies and processes around victim and witness care including work to implement the Code of Practice for Victims of Crime. In the last two years Anna’s team have supported 138 witnesses at court over the course of 12 trials including carrying out 52 pre-trial visits to court.

Commenting on her honour Anna said:

I am truly honoured and humbled to receive this award. Having worked in criminal justice for twenty years it is encouraging to see how far we’ve come in the way we treat and respect victims of crime.

Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, said: