Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
SFO Victim and Witness Care Coordinator receives MBE
Serious Fraud Office Victim and Witness Care Coordinator receives MBE for Services to the Administration of Justice.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is delighted to announce that Anna Twomlow, Victim and Witness Care Coordinator, has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List 2025 for Services to the Administration of Justice.
Anna has worked at the SFO for over seven years as Victim and Witness Care Coordinator and spent over twenty years working in victim care. Prior to joining the SFO her career includes working at Victim Support from 2004 – 2015, during which time she set up and ran the Witness Service at City of London Magistrates’ Court.
Anna also spent time seconded to the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service where she rolled out Witness Care Units and delivered training on victim care before taking up the role of Divisional Manager running Victim Support Services in South West London.
Since joining the SFO Anna has developed the policies and processes around victim and witness care including work to implement the Code of Practice for Victims of Crime. In the last two years Anna’s team have supported 138 witnesses at court over the course of 12 trials including carrying out 52 pre-trial visits to court.
Commenting on her honour Anna said:
I am truly honoured and humbled to receive this award.
Having worked in criminal justice for twenty years it is encouraging to see how far we’ve come in the way we treat and respect victims of crime.
Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, said:
My sincere congratulations to Anna on the awarding of her MBE for services to justice.
This is an outstanding achievement which reflects the dedication, passion and commitment that characterises the SFO workforce.
Without victims and witnesses willing to give evidence against perpetrators of fraud and economic crime we would not be able to pursue our cases and bring criminals to justice. Thank you to Anna and her team for everything they do to ensure our victims and witnesses are supported.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sfo-victim-and-witness-care-coordinator-receives-mbe
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
Serious Fraud Office launches 2025 Trainee Investigator Programme23/12/2024 14:15:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened applications for its 2025 Trainee Investigators Programme.
Five charged by SFO over collapse of law firm Axiom Ince20/12/2024 13:10:00
The Serious Fraud Office today charged five men following the collapse of the law firm Axiom Ince and alleged improper use of over £60 million of client money.
Public appeal for information on organised crime network13/12/2024 11:10:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is appealing for information from the public in relation to a complex timeshare services scheme it believes was operated by an organised crime network.
Convicted fraudster handed fifth prison sentence09/12/2024 13:25:00
Dr Gerald Martin Smith has been imprisoned for an additional 13 months for obstructing the SFO from seizing his properties on behalf of the taxpayer.
Fraud crackdown as government provides funding to SFO11/11/2024 09:27:00
New asset confiscation enforcement team and upgrade to SFO’s disclosure technology outlined in the budget in a bid to crackdown on fraud says Attorney General.
Changes to reporting fraud to the SFO29/10/2024 14:20:00
The Serious Fraud Office is working with City of London police to make it easier for victims to report fraud.
Six former Glencore employees appear in court charged with bribery offences10/09/2024 16:25:00
Today, six former employees of commodities giant Glencore appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with conspiring to make corrupt payments to benefit their company’s oil operations in West Africa.
SFO seizes 12 suspected luxury watches linked to care home investigation05/09/2024 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently (03 September 2024) executed a search warrant and seized 12 potentially luxury watches at a home in Dorset as part of a proceeds of crime investigation, related to a suspected £76 million care home fraud.