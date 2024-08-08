Chatham House
Sheikh Hasina’s departure exposes the fractures in Bangladesh’s politics
EXPERT COMMENT
The interim government must build political consensus to stabilise the economy and improve security. Other countries in the region should take note.
The resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after anti-government protests has been celebrated by many in Bangladesh as a ‘second liberation’. Yet the ousting of the world’s longest-serving female leader also marks the most critical political situation in the country since the revolution in 1971. The turmoil reflects underlying fissures in Bangladesh’s politics, economy and security situation.
To address these issues, the military-led interim government will need to focus on building political consensus, stabilising the economy and rebuilding the legislative, judicial and executive state institutions to ensure accountability.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/08/sheikh-hasinas-departure-exposes-fractures-bangladeshs-politics
